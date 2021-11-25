Osona area hit by veld fires

25 November 2021 | Disasters

Although the veld fires in the area surrounding Windhoek have calmed down recently, several major fires broke out countrywide yesterday. This image shows a fire outside Otjiwarongo, which has since been brought under control. Also, at the Osona Village close to the military base near Okahandja, a large grass fire erupted, which was still out of control by yesterday. The fire was observed from as far away as Elisenheim. Photo Juan Brand / Veldbrande Namibia

Similar News

 

Open defecation crisis in informal settlements

1 week ago - 19 November 2021 | Disasters

Windhoek • [email protected]’s informal settlements continue to buckle under the strain of open defecation, posing a risk to lives and health as the world commemorates...

Many hands bring fire under control

1 week ago - 15 November 2021 | Disasters

Yesterday (Sunday, 14 November), a fire raged at N/a’an ku sê Lodge and Wildlife Sanctuary, destroying two thatch-roofed villas, and spreading to a number of...

21 brande rondom hoofstad aangemeld

1 month - 12 October 2021 | Disasters

Windhoek • [email protected] 21 brande is vanaf 27 September tot 7 Oktober in die Windhoek-omgewing aangemeld. Hiervan is tien in voorstede aangemeld en 11 in...

Relief for drought-stricken farmers

1 month - 11 October 2021 | Disasters

FNB Namibia joined in assisting the Namibia Farmers Association’s drought relief project.FNB’s donation was used to purchase lucern which in turn was transported by NBL,...

App helps with locust outbreak

2 months ago - 02 September 2021 | Disasters

An application to improve early warning of locust outbreaks has been developed by the Food andAgriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).The latest version of...

Veld fire management more important than ever

3 months ago - 12 August 2021 | Disasters

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaRangeland productivity is influenced by several factors such as rainfall, soil condition, fire, herbivory, and other ecological forces like plant competition amongst...

CoW warns about veld fires

3 months ago - 10 August 2021 | Disasters

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has pleaded with residents to be extra cautious when handling fire and to help in curbing the veld fire that...

Join Dare to Care

3 months ago - 09 August 2021 | Disasters

The Namibia Agricultural Union (NAU) is painfully aware of the impact of widespread veld fires across the country in recent weeks. These fires are causing...

Suiderhof NDF clinic razed

5 months ago - 14 June 2021 | Disasters

The Namibian Defence Force clinic situated in Windhoek’s Suiderhof residential area was destroyed in a fire on Sunday. The fire burned for hours while the...

Wheels for drought relief

6 months ago - 21 May 2021 | Disasters

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) extended its support to Namibia Drought Relief by offering its transportation services to deliver fodder to farmers across the country who...

Latest News

Osona area hit by veld...

1 day - 25 November 2021 | Disasters

Although the veld fires in the area surrounding Windhoek have calmed down recently, several major fires broke out countrywide yesterday. This image shows a fire...

Rolspelers vergader oor straatkinders

1 day - 25 November 2021 | Social Issues

Die ministerie in die presidensie verantwoordelik vir geslagsgelykheid, armoede-uitwissing en maatskaplike welsyn is die gasheer van ’n driedaagse slypskool om ’n oplossing te probeer vind...

Big plans for Step Up...

1 day - 25 November 2021 | Society

Windhoek • [email protected] charity project that was established to care for disadvantaged women and children in rural areas in the Hardap region during the Covid...

Understanding urea supplementation

1 day - 25 November 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaThe use or role of urea is not well understood, apart from it being labelled as a risk to livestock.Urea is a...

Science, technology and innovation policy...

1 day - 25 November 2021 | Science

The revised National science, technology and innovation policy was launched earlier in October, to integrate STI in all socio-economic sectors.The policy aims to reach the...

Vat jou woef vir ‘n...

1 day - 25 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda NelIn ‘n poging om broodnodige fondse vir die veeartspraktyk op Okahandja in te samel, word daar Saterdag ‘n heerlike pret stap aangebied.Volgens organiseerder Martie...

Rebirth planned for tourism sector

2 days ago - 24 November 2021 | Tourism

Swakopmund • [email protected] 18 months after the corona crisis brought the tourism industry to its knees, government is in the process of developing a Tourism...

OM support for communities

2 days ago - 24 November 2021 | Social Issues

In the last two quarters of 2021, Old Mutual supported various community project initiatives to the tune of N$63 000. This included support of the...

Don’t kick the cat!

2 days ago - 24 November 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Dr John SteytlerNamibia is in an unenviable position as a developing country, its economy is very fragile and it is trying to weather...

Load More