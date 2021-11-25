Osona area hit by veld fires

Although the veld fires in the area surrounding Windhoek have calmed down recently, several major fires broke out countrywide yesterday. This image shows a fire outside Otjiwarongo, which has since been brought under control. Also, at the Osona Village close to the military base near Okahandja, a large grass fire erupted, which was still out of control by yesterday. The fire was observed from as far away as Elisenheim. Photo Juan Brand / Veldbrande Namibia

