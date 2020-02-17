Otjijere and Truck Team win at Valentine’s tourney

Truck Team won the netball category of the eighth edition of KASU’s Valentines Cup. Photo Nampa

Otjijere and Truck Team won the football and netball categories of the eighth edition of the Katutura Sports Union (KASU) Valentine’s competition respectively, held at the Katutura Youth Complex in the capital on Saturday.

The annual tournament started on 7 February 2020 with 28 football and 24 netball teams competing for N$35 000 in prize money.

In the football category, Otjinene-based Otjjijere defeated Omakatana from Otjombinde 2-0 in the first semi-final match, while Windhoek Bulls overcame Tom and Jerry 1-0 in the second semi-final. The champions walked away with N$11 000, a trophy and 20 gold medals, while runners-up Windhoek Bulls pocketed N$6 000 and 20 silver medals.

Omakatana and Tom and Jerry pocketed N$ 3 000 each as losing semi-finalists.

On his part, Otjijere coach Alex Tjipetekera said he is happy for the victory as they are new entrants to the tournament. “This is a very big achievement for the team and we defeated strong teams as we overcame the defending champion Otjiuamapeta and Renamo Bucks among others. People didn’t know us and we surprised them,” said Tjipetekera.

Eastern Swallows ladies from Okomumbonde defeated their counterparts from Windhoek Bulls 21-19 in the first netball semi-final.

Windhoek-based Truck Team overcame Inter Dee ladies from Ovituua 32-20 in the second semi-final.

Truck Team then won the netball battle for the sixth time defeating Eastern Swallows 41-36 in the final, took home N$6 000, a trophy and 12 gold medals.

The runners-up Eastern Swallows walked away with N$3 000 and 12 silver medals while Inter Dee and Windhoek Bulls each took home N$1 500 as semi-final losers.

Tjaa Kavari, the team manager for Truck Team said winning every tourney remains a priority and the players commit to that goal. “We worked hard and the victory belongs to all of us here in the team,” Kavari said.

Kanona Hanyonyo from Eastern Swallows took the player of tournament trophy while Otjijere’s Puturi Ruhaka took the same award in the football category. – Nampa

