Otjomuise residents receive occupation certificates

The City of Windhoek issued Certificates of Acknowledgement of land occupation to 20 residents of the Otjomuise yesterday. Pictured here is one of the residents that received their certificate from the Khomas governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua. Photo Nampa

The City of Windhoek issued Certificates of Acknowledgement of Land Occupation to 20 residents of the Otjomuise informal settlement on Wednesday.

Speaking at the handover, Khomas Region Governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua said that during 2019, the Windhoek city council of approved the development and upgrading policy to guide the management, formalisation and upgrading of fast-growing informal settlements in the city and committed itself to issuing a minimum of 20 000 certificates of acknowledgement of occupation by the end of 2020.

This, she said is an ongoing programme that has and will continue to benefit residents of other informal settlements in Tobias Hainyeko, Moses //Garoeb and Samora Machel constituencies respectively.

“The 20 certificates that were issued today are just some of the 730 to be handed over to other Otjomuise residents. It symbolises council efforts in ensuring that all residents of Windhoek have a decent place to call home,” she said.

She noted that the CoW will continue to ensure that funds are made available for the important projects such as these.

The issuing of land delivery, provision of affordable housing and creation of liveable conditions in the informal settlements, she continued saying are challenges that can only be addressed if people join forces. So far, council has issued 1 300 land occupation acknowledgement certificates in Windhoek informal settlements. – Nampa

