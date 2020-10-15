Otjomuise residents receive occupation certificates

15 October 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek issued Certificates of Acknowledgement of Land Occupation to 20 residents of the Otjomuise informal settlement on Wednesday.
Speaking at the handover, Khomas Region Governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua said that during 2019, the Windhoek city council of approved the development and upgrading policy to guide the management, formalisation and upgrading of fast-growing informal settlements in the city and committed itself to issuing a minimum of 20 000 certificates of acknowledgement of occupation by the end of 2020.
This, she said is an ongoing programme that has and will continue to benefit residents of other informal settlements in Tobias Hainyeko, Moses //Garoeb and Samora Machel constituencies respectively.
“The 20 certificates that were issued today are just some of the 730 to be handed over to other Otjomuise residents. It symbolises council efforts in ensuring that all residents of Windhoek have a decent place to call home,” she said.
She noted that the CoW will continue to ensure that funds are made available for the important projects such as these.
The issuing of land delivery, provision of affordable housing and creation of liveable conditions in the informal settlements, she continued saying are challenges that can only be addressed if people join forces. So far, council has issued 1 300 land occupation acknowledgement certificates in Windhoek informal settlements. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Accident victims' house modification programme impacted by pandemic

2 days ago - 13 October 2020 | Infrastructure

The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund may not be able to reach its 2020 target for modifying the houses of seriously injured accident victims as...

Informal settlements still in crisis

6 days ago - 09 October 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] years after the second national land conference put the spotlight on the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Namibia’s urban informal settlements, experts say...

Some light for Havana residents

2 weeks ago - 01 October 2020 | Infrastructure

Phase 2 of Havana informal settlement’s electrification project was commissioned by the minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni on Wednesday.He said this step...

Informal market coming for Havana

3 weeks ago - 17 September 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu said the city received a pledge of N$5 million from the ministry of industrialisation, trade and SME development to help build...

Street resurfacing to begin soon

4 weeks ago - 16 September 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek announced that the annual road resurfacing tender has been awarded to Tau Pele Namibia Construction, and that work would commence shortly....

‘Redistribution’ of congested informal settlements

4 weeks ago - 16 September 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] informal settlements in Windhoek are to be classified as so-called “catchment areas”, in which Namibians from rural areas will initially be accommodated...

House prices soften

1 month - 08 September 2020 | Infrastructure

The second quarter FNB Residential property report highlights the fact that the House Price Index was down 2.7% from the second quarter of 2019 to...

Mayor not impressed

1 month - 04 September 2020 | Infrastructure

City of Windhoek (CoW) mayor, Fransina Kahungu has expressed her disappointment at the city’s engineering department for the manner in which water points and toilets...

Omaheke water woes addressed

1 month - 02 September 2020 | Infrastructure

A new borehole has been installed at Ozombouvapa settlement in the Epukiro Constituency under the drought relief programme, bringing relief to residents after years of...

Decongestion plan for WHK in the pipeline

1 month - 28 August 2020 | Infrastructure

The Khomas regional council and the City of Windhoek (CoW) are formulating a decongestion plan to combat the further spread of Covid-19. The plan includes...

Latest News

Beroepsvoorligtingkonferensie vir graad 11’s en...

15th of October 14:55 | Education

Op skool word jy dikwels oorweldig deur die reusebesluit oor wat jy ná skool gaan doen. Leerders skryf psigometriese toetse en hoor van voorgestelde kwalifikasies...

More of Namibia, for locals

15th of October 14:09 | Tourism

Local companies Hollard Namibia and Venture Media’s launched a new tourism relief project called This is Namibia for locals, and that allows Hollard MyLife, Personal...

Local musos join global wildlife...

15th of October 13:54 | Environment

Namibian stars Lioness, Suzy Eises and Elemotho have teamed up with the international organisations Conservation Music and Earthsong to support the Cheetah Conservation Fund in...

Ozombouvapa dam dries up

4 hours ago | Disasters

Livestock farmers using the Ozombouvapa dam in the Epukiro constituency in the Omaheke region are called upon to be cautious after the dam dried up.The...

Powering pedals

21 hours ago | Sports

FNB Namibia’s commercial division handed over a sponsorship of N$12 000 towards the Etameko Cycling Club and its monthly cycling events for amateur cyclists. At...

Chasing down HIV hotspots

21 hours ago | Health

As part of the effort to expand HIV services in Namibia, the US Embassy in Namibia has provided two Toyota Hiluxes and two Toyota Land...

In times of trouble, manage...

22 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Samuel LinyondiThe Bank of Namibia’s latest Economic Outlook expects the Namibian economy to fall into a deeper contraction during 2020, mainly due to...

Covid: The REAL impact on...

22 hours ago | Banking

Windhoek • Ruusa NandagoAfter the first outbreak was reported in December 2019, the World Health Organisation officially characterised Covid-19 as a pandemic on 11 March...

Donating blood in a new...

22 hours ago | Society

Facebook in partnership with the Namibian Blood Transfusion Service (NamBTS) and Ministry of Health and Social Services, launched a new feature to encourage people to...

Load More