Our Chani takes the title

22 August 2021 | Events

Namibia’s Chanique Rabe was crowned Miss Supranational 2021 during the final of the competition that took place in Nowy Sacz, Poland. She competed against 58 delegates from across the globe on Saturday night.
Chani was crowned Miss Supranational Namibia in November 2020 but could only compete for the international title this year after the 2020 edition of Miss Supranational was postponed due to the pandemic. The 24-year-old designer and model is the first representative from Namibia – and Africa – to win the Miss Supranational crown.
Chani holds a Bachelor of Arts in Fashion and recently launched her own brand.
The young beauty queen boasts various titles, including being chosen Miss Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaatskool, Miss Teen Namibia and Miss Teen Continents.

