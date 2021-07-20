‘Our learners are going to return as orphans’ – Caley

20 July 2021 | Education

The deputy minister of education, Faustina Caley, expressed concern over the possible adverse psychological effects of the prolonged holidays on learners forced to stay at home because of escalating cases of Covid-19.
Speaking to Nampa recently, Caley said they fear that the current rise in Covid-19 deaths will leave many children orphans and unable to return to school, while those who manage to return will need counselling and psychological support. “We must consider the fact that with the rising deaths, more and more of our learners are burying parents, guardians and close relatives. We have to put measures in place to ensure that we have support services available for them when they return,” she said.
Caley added that learners may also return to school to find that they have lost teachers and even schoolmates.
She said government is considering engaging psychologists and called on well-wishers to assist to avert the adverse effects on learners.
In the meantime the ministry is preparing life skills teachers, some of who are trained to offer such services, to ensure that learners are offered support once they return. They will further engage the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare and other government institutions with social workers and psychologists for extra support.
“Our concern is especially with the learners who will be writing external exams. We have to target them to see how we can offer support because it is going to be very difficult for them. You cannot expect a child who just buried his or her parents to properly prepare and write such a big exam without help,” Caley said.
In the same vein, Namibia National Students Organisation (NANSO) spokesperson Esther Shakela said they are cognisant of the toll the pandemic is taking on many learners and students countrywide, noting that the student body has a psychosocial support unit that provides assistance to those who need it.
She said NANSO has a toll-free line struggling students can call for support. “We also have a centre which offers support to students in need. Due to limitations on gatherings, the centre is not functioning to its full capacity, but we have that support available and students are encouraged to use it,” Shakela said. – Nampa

