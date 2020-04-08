Out with the old, in with the new

Geingob replaces governors

Pictured in this archive image, is former Erongo regional governor Cleophas Mutjavikua. Photo Nampa

President Hage Geingob announced changes to the composition of the regional governors by showing eight the door and retaining six from the current crop.

Those whose tenure ended are Otjozondjupa governor Otto Ipinge, Oshikoto’s Henock Kankoshi, Erongo’s Cleophas Mutjavikua, Omaheke’s Festus Ueitele, Ohangwena’s Usko Nghaamwa, Hardap’s Esme Isaack, ||Kharas’ Lucia Basson and Kavango East’s Samuel Mbambo.

He retained Kavango West governor Sirkka Ausiku, Omusati’s Erginus Endjala, Oshana’s Elia Irimari and Laura McLeod-Katjirua of Khomas, along with Kunene’ Marius Sheya and Zambezi’s Lawrence Sampofu.

The new governors are Gam-based Otjozondjupa governor James Uerikua, Neville Andre for Erongo, Aletta Fredericks for ||Kharas, Salomon April for Hardap and Bonifatius Wakudumo for Kavango East.

Former defence minister Penda ya Ndakolo has been reappointed into a position he previously held. He is now the new Oshikoto governor, a position in which he served between 2005 and 2015. Ohangwena will be led by Walde Ndevashiya while Pijoo Nganate will take the reins in Omaheke.

Apart from Sheya and Irimari, the current governors were appointed by Geingob in 2015.

Regional governors are expected to act as heads of a given region and report directly to the Head of State, serving as link between central and regional government, local authorities and traditional leaders in their regions.

