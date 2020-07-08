Outcry over supermarket GBV
08 July 2020 | Local News
After a customer assaulted an employee at a Pick n Pay store in Windhoek, residents took to social media, stating that this type of behaviour is what some women have to endure daily.
Many are of the opinion that gender based violence (GBV) is an ongoing problem in Namibia and that the issue needs to be addressed on government level. “Especially because it happened in a public place. You can only imagine what happens behind closed doors,” someone wrote, while another commented that it is never justified to abuse another human being. “This fellow must be prosecuted to set precedence on why we mush shun violence, especially GBV.”
Many said that the police is busy looking for the alleged perpetrator, but when they got to his home, only his wife was there saying that she apparently didn’t know where he could be found. Others said that his wife, who many feel is an accomplice, should be taken into custody. “Maybe then he will come forward, knowing that his family is dragged in.”
Another person wrote, “This guy is a cool guy. Very cool, quiet guy, but don’t provoke him. If that is him in the (video) clip, then I should say he is well-known by the police too.”
Social media was abuzz on Tuesday when the video was shared. It shows a customer who became upset and threw an employee with an unknown object. The employee throws an item back at him and at his wife, at which point the man proceeds to the back of the counter and hits her.
Security guards came to assist, but based on the video footage didn’t do much to intervene. After a couple of minutes, the employee walks away and her colleague continues to help the customers.
While O&L has released a statement that they condone such behaviour and want to keep all shoppers and employees safe, many asked why the police weren’t called and the customer arrested. According to the statement, the alleged perpetrators are no longer welcome at any Pick n Pay store.
In the meantime, the Pick n Pay employee has opened a case against the alleged perpetrators.