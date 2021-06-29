Outpatient services suspended

29 June 2021 | Health

Katutura State Hospital has suspended outpatient services effective as from today (29 June) until further notice. In a statement issued by the hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr Nelago Amagulu, the suspension of outpatient services is due to a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases. She said the outpatient department will now be used as a Covid-19 holding and oxygenation area for patients awaiting bed availability for placement. Similarly, due to a high number of Covid-19 cases, the hospital also suspended the visiting of patients since Friday until further notice. By Friday last week the hospital had 172 Covid beds, a number which Amagulu said is increasing daily. Photo Nampa

