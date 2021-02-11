Overhaul for local airports

An artist’s impression of what Hosea Kutako International Airport is expected to look like once construction is complete. Image contributed

Namibia Airports Company (NAC) chief executive Bisey |Uirab said the company plans to invest over N$1.3 billion in infrastructure development across all eight airports in the country within the next five years.

|Uirab made this announcement at the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) during a tour with stakeholders from the banking sector to assess progress made so far in the expansion of the airport on Wednesday.

He said the investment will be for all airports under its management across the country with the aim of improving compliance, operational efficiency and revenue generation.



HKIA, Eros

Immediate interventions include N$250 million for the HKIA terminal congestion alleviation and N$20 million for the Eros Airport runway holding action. These are meant to address urgent safety and security concerns at the two airports.

“Despite Covid-19 challenges, over N$174 million has been invested in the Eros and HKIA projects in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 financial year; N$154 million was spent on HKIA and N$20 million on Eros Airport,” |Uirab said.

He added that the lined-up projects for the following financial year include the HKIA apron expansion that will cost N$70 million, HKIA CUTE System which is budgeted to cost N$16 million, Ondangwa apron rehabilitation (N$16 million), Katima Mulilo runway holding action (N$32 million), Walvis Bay airside boundary wall (N$10 million), Walvis Bay electronic equipment (N$4 million), and HKIA road upgrade (N$ 4 million). – Nampa

