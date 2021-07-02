Oxygen-generating unit for Whk Central

The Social Security Commission donated an oxygen-generating unit to the Ministry of Health and Social Services. Image for illustration purposes only.

The Social Security Commission (SSC) donated an oxygen-generating unit to the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

The unit cost N$2.8 million and has a maximum capacity of 370 litres. It has two oxygen plants of which one has a maximum capacity of 200 litres and the other 170 litres. It will be placed at the Covid-19 isolation unit at the Windhoek Central Hospital.

Speaking at the handover, SSC board member Kyllikki Sihlahla said the entire system is installed in a containerised solution which comes equipped with insulation panels, a ventilation system, a filtration system as well as an electrical distribution board. The machines also comes with the basic accessories for the delivery of oxygen therapy, and if well-maintained, can be used to save lives from other diseases in the longer term after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We all know that oxygen is usually the first resource to run low during a respiratory emergency, and as reported in the media lately, it is evident that our healthcare facilities are experiencing a severe shortage in the supply of medical oxygen,” Sihlahla said.

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula who received the donation, said the number of hospitalisations has skyrocketed in the last four weeks, exerting pressure on the capacity to admit patients in both public and private health facilities. Therefore, the demand for oxygen has become particularly acute and the suppliers have struggled to cope with the demand for oxygen. – Nampa



