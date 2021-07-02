Oxygen heading this way

Sixty-three tonnes of medical oxygen is scheduled to arrive in Namibia next week. Photo for illustrative purposes only.

Sixty-three tonnes of life-saving oxygen is on its way, thanks to the Business Namibia Covid-19 Response coalition.

The Capricorn Group, through the Capricorn Foundation, partnered with the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry as well as other private sector companies to form this coalition as an immediate response to strengthen the country's fight against the pandemic. At the moment, the coalition is working together to construct temporary medical facilities and supply medical equipment during this spike in the pandemic. However, the first priority has been to secure emergency medical oxygen from South Africa in close collaboration with the health and finance ministries and local suppliers of oxygen.

According to Capricorn Group CEO Thinus Prinsloo, the group “through the Capricorn Foundation, has donated N$1 050 000 which will cover the cost of three 21 tonne oxygen trucks. This means that in total, Capricorn Group’s contribution will secure 63 tonnes of life-saving oxygen for Namibians. In addition, we have also offered our assistance to the coalition in terms of logistical and administrative support.”

The first of the three 21 tonne trucks with oxygen donated by the Capricorn Foundation is expected to arrive in Windhoek next week and the oxygen will be used to refill the tank at Katutura State Hospital as well as support public hospitals with oxygen tanks around the country.

“I would like to thank the NCCI and our private sector partners for this massive effort that has delivered exceptional results over a very short space of time and which literally saved people’s lives,” Jaco Esterhuyse, Financial Director of Capricorn Group, said.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Capricorn Group has invested more than N$6 million to support government and vulnerable communities in the fight against Covid-19.

