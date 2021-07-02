Oxygen heading this way

02 July 2021 | Health

Sixty-three tonnes of life-saving oxygen is on its way, thanks to the Business Namibia Covid-19 Response coalition.
The Capricorn Group, through the Capricorn Foundation, partnered with the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry as well as other private sector companies to form this coalition as an immediate response to strengthen the country's fight against the pandemic. At the moment, the coalition is working together to construct temporary medical facilities and supply medical equipment during this spike in the pandemic. However, the first priority has been to secure emergency medical oxygen from South Africa in close collaboration with the health and finance ministries and local suppliers of oxygen.
According to Capricorn Group CEO Thinus Prinsloo, the group “through the Capricorn Foundation, has donated N$1 050 000 which will cover the cost of three 21 tonne oxygen trucks. This means that in total, Capricorn Group’s contribution will secure 63 tonnes of life-saving oxygen for Namibians. In addition, we have also offered our assistance to the coalition in terms of logistical and administrative support.”
The first of the three 21 tonne trucks with oxygen donated by the Capricorn Foundation is expected to arrive in Windhoek next week and the oxygen will be used to refill the tank at Katutura State Hospital as well as support public hospitals with oxygen tanks around the country.
“I would like to thank the NCCI and our private sector partners for this massive effort that has delivered exceptional results over a very short space of time and which literally saved people’s lives,” Jaco Esterhuyse, Financial Director of Capricorn Group, said.
Since the start of the pandemic, the Capricorn Group has invested more than N$6 million to support government and vulnerable communities in the fight against Covid-19.

Similar News

 

Oxygen-generating unit for Whk Central

22 hours ago | Health

The Social Security Commission (SSC) donated an oxygen-generating unit to the Ministry of Health and Social Services.The unit cost N$2.8 million and has a maximum...

Field hospital for Windhoek

2 days ago - 30 June 2021 | Health

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) has pledged N$ 1.8 million to secure a 1,500m² field hospital structure which will provide support to the medical fraternity by...

Health: Vaccines on the way

3 days ago - 29 June 2021 | Health

The health ministry’s executive director Ben Nangombe said Namibia is expecting 290 800 Covid-19 vaccine doses from different suppliers by end of July.In a media...

Outpatient services suspended

3 days ago - 29 June 2021 | Health

Katutura State Hospital has suspended outpatient services effective as from today (29 June) until further notice. In a statement issued by the hospital’s medical superintendent,...

Gobabis maternity shelter now isolation centre

5 days ago - 28 June 2021 | Health

As Covid-19 cases continue to increase, stakeholders in the Omaheke region are joining forces to find solutions and assist the local health sector.In light of...

Frontline workers urged to seek counselling

5 days ago - 27 June 2021 | Health

The health ministry has urged frontline workers to seek psychosocial support and counselling both privately and from the public sector to assist them in better...

GRN to boost vaccination campaign

1 week ago - 24 June 2021 | Health

With Covid-19 cases continuously increasing, government is reviewing its Covid-19 vaccination campaign to enhance awareness and increase the country’s required 60% herd immunity.In an interview...

Use ivermectin at own risk

1 week ago - 23 June 2021 | Health

The Namibia Medicines Regulatory Council (NMRC) said that it is maintaining its position not to recommend the use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19 as there...

The unspoken trauma of the third wave

1 week ago - 21 June 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] warn that the devastating emotional blow of the pandemic on mental health is not only underestimated but severely neglected.“The psychological impact of...

First couple to be jabbed in June

1 week ago - 20 June 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]’s first Lady Monica Geingos and her husband President Hage Geingob plan to be vaccinated before the end of June. Geingos made this...

Latest News

Oxygen heading this way

22 hours ago | Health

Sixty-three tonnes of life-saving oxygen is on its way, thanks to the Business Namibia Covid-19 Response coalition.The Capricorn Group, through the Capricorn Foundation, partnered with...

Paratus Africa rolls out another...

23 hours ago | Business

The Paratus Group is about to open its state-of-the-art data centre in Lusaka, Zambia.The pandemic greatly accelerated the pace of reliance upon unlimited and quality...

Finland, EU help against Covid...

23 hours ago | Social Issues

Following a surge of Covid-19 cases in Namibia, the government through the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation submitted a request for support to the...

TransNamib CEO takes SARA lead

1 day - 01 July 2021 | People

TransNamib chief executive Johny Smith accepted the nomination to lead the Southern African Railways Association (SARA) board earlier this week, replacing BBR’s MD Thembi Moyo.Smith...

Meet NWR’s influencers

2 days ago - 01 July 2021 | Tourism

Between 24 and 31 May, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) gave social media influencers the chance to submit a two-page proposal highlighting why NWR should collaborate...

Broken, not forgotten

2 days ago - 01 July 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Natasja BeyleveldThe heart stops working on the day chosen prior to your birth.11am on the 22nd of February 2015; the morning of my...

Genocide survivor stories published

2 days ago - 01 July 2021 | History

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) launched a documentary and book on the Herero Genocide Survivor Narratives.The publication is the result of a...

Khomas in need of more...

2 days ago - 01 July 2021 | Government

Learner enrolment in the Khomas region increased from 94 999 in 2020 to 97 176 in 2021, and if the trend continues, enrolment for 2022...

Field hospital for Windhoek

2 days ago - 30 June 2021 | Health

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) has pledged N$ 1.8 million to secure a 1,500m² field hospital structure which will provide support to the medical fraternity by...

Load More