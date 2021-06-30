Oxygen tanks not responsible for hospital power failure

Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo Pixabay

Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) president Bisey Uirab refuted reports that the new oxygen tank recently installed at Windhoek Central Hospital caused a power failure at the hospital on Sunday evening.

In a media statement, Uirab said stakeholders in the private sector that form part of NCCI gave their commitment to helping government with oxygen supply needed by patients in hospitals, especially now.

“Therefore, the NCCI will never allow inexperienced contractors to take up such a critical job that will compromise government’s efforts. We appreciate the efforts made by government as well as companies and individuals contributing towards the oxygen supply crisis we are currently experiencing in our country. Our private sector initiative will continue to provide significant quantities of oxygen free of charge into the country, in coordination with the health ministry of and other commercial suppliers,” Uirab said.

When contacted for comment, executive director of the health ministry, Ben Nangombe, said the power failure did not cause major damage to the hospital, but he is still waiting for the full report from the electrical team.

Various public officials, including City of Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda, blamed the power outage on the poor installation of the new oxygen tanks. – Nampa

