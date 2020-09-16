Ozone for life!

International day of ozone preservation commemorated

16 September 2020 | Environment

Namibia, along with the rest of the world, celebrates 35 years of the Vienna Convention and 35 years of global ozone layer protection today.
In a media release by directorate of industrial development in the ministry of industrialisation and trade, the Ozone Unit said that life on earth would not be possible without sunlight. But the energy emanating from the sun would be too much for life on Earth to thrive were it not for the ozone layer. This stratospheric layer shields earth from most of the sun’s harmful ultraviolet radiation.
“In the late 1970s scientists discovered that humans were creating a hole in the ozone layer by using ozone-depleting gases (ODSs) used in aerosols and cooling appliances, such as refrigerators and air-conditioners. A depleted ozone layer increases cases of skin cancer eye cataracts, damage to plants, crops, and disrupts ecosystems.
“In 1985, Parties adopted the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer. Under this Convention’s Montreal Protocol, governments, scientists and industry worked together to cut out 99% of all ozone-depleting substances. Thanks to the Montreal Protocol, the ozone layer is healing and expected to return to pre-1980 values by mid-century.
“In support of the Protocol, the Kigali Amendment, which came into force in 2019, works towards reducing hydrofluorocarbon (HFCs), greenhouse gases with powerful climate warming potential and damaging to the environment.”
The unit said that World Ozone Day, commemorated on September 16, celebrates this achievement. “It shows that collective decisions and action, guided by science, are the only way to solve major global crises.
“In this year of the coronavirus pandemic that has brought such social and economic hardship, the ozone treaties’ message of working together in harmony and for the collective good is more important than ever. The slogan of the day, ‘Ozone for life’, reminds us that not only is ozone crucial for life on Earth, but that we must continue to protect the ozone layer for future generations.

Similar News

 

International accolade for EIF

17 hours ago | Environment

The Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia (EIF) received a certificate of merit for outstanding Sustainable Project Financing at the Karlsruhe Sustainable Finance Awards, recognising its...

Opportunities for encroacher bush

1 week ago - 07 September 2020 | Environment

Windhoek • Erastus Ngaruka & Arnoldt //GasebBush encroachment can be defined as dominant increase in density of woody plant species on a piece of land....

International support for San

1 week ago - 07 September 2020 | Environment

The impact of Covid-19 on Namibia’s economy is considerable. However, the impact on many poor rural communities, in particular communal conservancies, could be even greater...

Don’t dump oil in City sewers

2 weeks ago - 27 August 2020 | Environment

The City of Windhoek (CoW) said that it has noticed an increase in the unsafe disposal of used motor oil, mainly due to increased backyard...

Fluit, fluit – Namibiese dolfyne laat van hulle hoor

2 weeks ago - 27 August 2020 | Environment

'n Internasionale span wetenskaplikes het daarin geslaag om met behulp van die eiesoortige fluitgeluide van bottelneusdolfyne, die grootte van hul bevolking te bepaal én hul...

Keeping fire at bay

3 weeks ago - 25 August 2020 | Environment

It has been a devastating year for conservancies that are largely dependent on tourism and trophy hunting for an income. Global travel bans and quarantine...

Robbe soog kalfies tot volwassenheid

1 month - 13 August 2020 | Environment

Sommige Kaapse pelsrob-ma’s kan hulle kalfies vir veel langer soog as wat voorheen aanvaar is, en daardeur waarskynlik hul afstammeling se kans op oorlewing vergroot....

Quick work saves pangolin

1 month - 05 August 2020 | Environment

During a first of its kind cooperation between US Law Enforcement and the Namibian Police (Nampol), four suspected pangolin traffickers were arrested in Namibia on...

Windhoek game park under threat

1 month - 22 July 2020 | Environment

The Daan Viljoen game park is under constant threat from communities living in the informal settlements of Windhoek who enter the park illegally for poaching.Daan...

Beskerming van oseaanstelsel noodsaaklik

1 month - 20 July 2020 | Environment

Ons het ’n nuwe verhouding tussen die mens en die oseaan nodig om die voortgesette oorlewing van die verskillende lewensnoodsaaklike funksies van die see te...

Latest News

International accolade for EIF

17 hours ago | Environment

The Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia (EIF) received a certificate of merit for outstanding Sustainable Project Financing at the Karlsruhe Sustainable Finance Awards, recognising its...

US strengthens Namibian healthcare

18 hours ago | Health

The US government is supporting the ministry of health and social services through hiring 67 data clerks for the month of September. This is in...

Vroue span saam vir droogtehulp

18 hours ago | Events

“Ons is baie opgewonde om ons eerste insamelingsprojek in ’n báie lang tyd aan te bied,” sê Marcha Reed van MR Entertainment. “En dis ten...

Nakawa bids farewell

19 hours ago | People

Paul Nakawa, Air Namibia’s head of corporate communications and stakeholder management, has resigned. His last working day is 30 September 2020.Nakawa joined Air Namibia on...

Knocking out homelessness

20 hours ago | Social Issues

Bank Windhoek pledged N$50 000 to MTC’s Knockout Project in a bid to assist in the fight against homelessness in Namibia.Jacquiline Pack said Bank Windhoek...

Street resurfacing to begin soon

21 hours ago | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek announced that the annual road resurfacing tender has been awarded to Tau Pele Namibia Construction, and that work would commence shortly....

Namibian esport athletes selected

22 hours ago | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) conducted the Dota2 National Tournament’s final event last Saturday – completely online to accommodate the athletes as they were...

Ozone for life!

22 hours ago | Environment

Namibia, along with the rest of the world, celebrates 35 years of the Vienna Convention and 35 years of global ozone layer protection today.In a...

Which green features add value...

23 hours ago | Energy

Investing in environmentally friendly enhancements for a home is not only a way to protect the environment and save on monthly energy costs, but it...

Load More