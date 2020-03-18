Painting Namibia blue
18 March 2020 | Art and Entertainment
The project scheduled to start this month, will see MTC use unemployed painters to paint its outlets in all regions.
In a media statement issued on Wednesday, MTC’s Tim Ekandjo said while the project is aimed at increasing the company’s visibility, they also want to urge other companies to create opportunities that will benefit the growing numbers of unemployed youth. “With this project, we wish to contribute towards youth empowerment, hence we intend to solely partner with local skilful and capable painters (men and women) with outstanding portfolios to execute the task.”
He said the project “will extract talent from the benefiting 121 constituencies” and take skills from a constituency to do work in their constituency in order to ensure that the opportunity is shared equally.
Secondary to creating temporal employment opportunities, the Paint Namibia Blue project will also stretch the company’s brand prominence to all corners of the country. – Nampa