Pampering session for Miss Namibia finalists

29 April 2021 | Events

Kanuma Beauty, the official make-up brand for Miss Namibia 2021, treated the finalists to a beauty regime at Dis-Chem Wernhil on Wednesday. Kanuma Beauty is all about bringing artistry to life and to inspire beauty by creating new ways to ignite individual expression through the art of colour. The range offers great staying power and long lasting full coverage for all skin tones, in addition to being more forgiving on dry skin, which is ideal for the Namibian climate. The lightweight formula is comfortable for all day wear, crease-resistant with opaque coverage in a creamy, yet lightweight texture and completely natural-looking, even skin tones, cover dark circles and minimize fine lines around the eyes – ideal for Miss Namibia in all her official appearances. Photo contributed

