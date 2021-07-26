Pandemic accelerates digital transformation

26 July 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Onno Amutenya

Before the Covid-19 disruption, very few could feel the pulse of digital technology and innovation. Online governance and management engagements were next to non-existent. However, Covid-19 has disrupted the playing field.
The advent of the global coronavirus lockdowns hassled the ultimate final nail and elevated nervousness. The traditional office working model collapsed. A significant proportion of executives, especially baby boomers and Gen X, became tech-converted at a fast rate and scrambled to adopt virtual environments, to retain existence and support productivity.
For many, that meant having to absorb and ingest decades of change almost overnight and to fix broken windows on the eleventh hour. For the tech-dependent and tech-connected, there was un-paralleled but determined paradigm shift. For the less tech-connected, as observed in the hospitality sectors, amongst others, a near total collapse became eminent.
Covid-19 triggered the way we interact, view and see everything. The formula and essence of basic human rights, as most know it, became a matter of guided principle. It also triggered and accelerated the adoption of digital technologies and innovation thinking. Almost everyone was fast exposed to unprecedented digital technologies and transformation, from Baby-boomers to Millennials to Gen Z, who quickly and humbly accepted remote working or remote studying as part of the new norm. A lion’s-leap became obvious as incentives to advance technologies that support effective modalities as working away from offices is becoming more prevalent.
For that matter, private homes and residences are becoming office workplaces and educational institutions.
By speculation, working away from traditional offices became a bigger share of all work considerations. In essence, remote working became synonymous with many jargons, amongst others: telecommuting, teleconference, teleworking, mobile work, flexible work, flexible workplace, work from home, remote work, remote workplace, video conferencing, virtual office, virtual work, home-based office, home-based work, work from anywhere, digital workplace, online work, work from a remote location, etc.

Direction shift
Traditional theories would suggest that opportunities and creativity emerge from disruptive circumstances. These obvious observations prompt one to ponder and submissively accept that Covid-19 has shifted the direction and pace of digital transformation and innovation. Amidst the pandemic, life must go on. In fact, concerted efforts had to be made to pump required oxygen into business veins and save livelihoods. Thanks to unparalleled improvements in digital workspace technology.
With remote working, employees are observed to work beyond an 8-hours work schedule, while balancing work and family life, a key ingredient for employee satisfaction. However, remote work presents challenges and opportunities and may have other implications for the future of the workforce. Stakeholder value creation (i.e. realizing benefits at an optimal resource cost while optimizing risk) is often driven by a high degree of digitisation in new business models, efficient processes, successful innovation, etc.
In this regard and as opportunities are harnessed, information security and cyber security risks become eminent.
Given the dependence on technology and new ways of working, Chief Information Officers (CIOs) have a vital role to play in establishing a positive hybrid workplace culture.
According to global research and advisory firm, Gartner, CIOs were to become an important culture change factor—such predictions are now patently true. Similarly, and according to ISACA—an international professional association focused on IT governance—culture, ethics and behaviour of individuals and of the enterprise are often underestimated as factors in the success of enterprise change journey.
An ancient philosopher is often acknowledged for not just saying that “change is the only constant in life”, but also that “the fear of change is also a constant”. This implies that change is occurring continuously. Every organisation must and will change with every change. However, and keeping the technical jargon at bay, the following key considerations are key in maximising the true value and benefits of change:
• What are the drivers (for change)?
• Where are we now?
• Where do we want to be?
• What needs to be done?
• How do we get there?
• Did we get there?
• How do we keep the momentum going?

Catalyst for change
As the pandemic evolves, leading to changes in how we live and interact, the services of the Government Institutions Pension Fund have become more critical than ever before. In this regard, our information systems (technologies, processes and people) become an important catalyst in achieving its objectives towards excellence service. Supporting remote working is no longer an exception—it is the rule.
To this end, the GIPF has invested in critical information systems infrastructures and systems and remains committed to:
• fostering improved governance and modernise security capabilities to resist, detect and respond to emerging cyber threats.
• improving the ability and capabilities for staff to work securely regardless of location.
• delivering better outcomes and efficiency through innovation and excellence in information systems and processes automation.
• Agreeing to service standards with clients and assessing performance levels.
• Improving delivery of services through the development of a professional workforce.
These interventions have enabled and continue to provide required levels of automation and self-service capabilities for our members to access and review their benefits entitlements, anytime—anywhere. On this basis, members will require less physical presence at the Fund’s premises, and only approach such premises in exceptional cases. Further, these capabilities are key ingredients as we guard and grow the Fund for the benefit of its members. The Fund remains confident as it invests in and explore new technologies and processes to deal with and ensure excellence service.
The Fund recognises that digital transformation and innovation are not technology issues — they are a deliberate and foundational change in how the Fund delivers value to its members. Certainly, this requires the characteristics of a business leader, and a CEO with a unique ancestral business transformation foresight. We remain proud that we have such a resource.
I will leave the in-depth and insight of this aspect for another day. In the meanwhile, whether you agree with me or not it is not easy to innovate and effectively respond to disruptions, unless you are innovative and have the capability to feel the digital transformation pulse.
*Onno Amutenya is the GIPF’s General Manager: Information Systems.

Similar News

 

Infertility: The ‘silent pandemic’

5 days ago - 21 July 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Dr David EmvulaInfertility is a global health problem characterized by failure to achieve a pregnancy. It affects both women and men regardless of...

Bridging the healthcare divide saves lives

5 days ago - 21 July 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Celia Sofia StephanusIn December 2019, Covid-19 became something for the world to worry about. It was no longer something that was just happening...

More than just being quick

6 days ago - 20 July 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Titus MwahafaWith the Olympics about to start, our golden girls show us that sports is about much more than just being quick.Come Friday,...

Mirror, mirror…

6 days ago - 20 July 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Natangwe Leo KapembeAs the old story goes about a beautiful queen that was so vain to the point of asking the mirror who...

A high stakes relay race against Covid-19

6 days ago - 19 July 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Edwin TjirambaThe corona plague afflicted me with great force the last few weeks. While I count my blessings for each day of progress...

Unlocking the mining industry’s potential

1 week ago - 14 July 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Fabian ShaanikaNamibia is a renowned and significant mining jurisdiction – home, amongst others, to some of the world’s largest uranium deposits and is...

Stay home, stay safe

1 week ago - 12 July 2021 | Opinion

In line with the very challenging times we are in due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the increase in positive cases and deaths throughout the...

Pandemic eroding SDG attainment

2 weeks ago - 12 July 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Celia Sofia StephanusWith spiking Covid-19 cases and deaths being the order of the day in Namibia, the pandemic has added extra pressure to...

Broken, not forgotten

3 weeks ago - 01 July 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Natasja BeyleveldThe heart stops working on the day chosen prior to your birth.11am on the 22nd of February 2015; the morning of my...

The fragility of life has a direct impact on...

3 weeks ago - 29 June 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • John SteytlerRecently I took the plunge and wrote about a topic that isn’t often unpacked: Mental health.It was a daunting thing to do,...

Latest News

DBN donates equipment to clinic

7 minutes ago | Health

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) donated N$88 000 worth of medical equipment consisting of a sterilizer machine, eight mobile hospital curtains, 10 oxygen regulators...

Future Females talk this Thursday

11 hours ago | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] you want to attract customers and not only chase a sale? Then you are in luck becausethat is exactly what this month’s...

De Lange does Namibia proud

19 hours ago | Sports

Namibian cyclist in the male road race at the Olympic Games, Tristan de Lange, said competing at the event on Saturday taught him a number...

NamPol to face GBV head...

19 hours ago | Crime

NamPol on Friday launched its Gender-Based Violence (GBV) National Action Plan aimed at to enhanced policing efforts in a bid to improve responsiveness, expedite investigations...

Thousands of documents left at...

19 hours ago | Local News

The Ministry of Home Affairs’ executive director, Etienne Maritz, said that the increase in fees of national documents was necessitated by various factors, including negligence...

More backing for Olympians

19 hours ago | Sports

Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) donated N$661 980 to the Namibia National Olympic (NNOC) team is representing the country at the Olympic Games in Japan. According...

MTC boost for Mboma, Masilingi...

3 days ago - 23 July 2021 | Business

Olympics-bound athletes Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma yesterday received N$2 million for each athlete over three years from MTC.“We are delighted to announce that we...

LEFA teaches others the ropes

3 days ago - 23 July 2021 | Business

A sustainable business empowerment training workshop was successfully concluded in the capital last week.Hosted by LEFA Transportation Services (Pty) Ltd in association with the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung...

Amupanda takes responsibility for demolition...

3 days ago - 22 July 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • Yolanda NelAlthough Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda said he was not aware of the demolition of shacks thattook place on Wednesday in the Tobias...

Load More