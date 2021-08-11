Pandemic batters pre-Covid 19 tourism optimism

11 August 2021 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected]

An August 2021 United Nations report on Namibian tourism documents the extreme plunge of the sector’s optimism for the future in the aftermath of the pandemic.
The report, “Covid-19 Socio-Economic Impact Assessment on Tourism in Namibia” is a co-assessment study by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the environment ministry and was launched today.
The study contains findings that underline the harrowing impact of Covid-19 related policies around the world and locally on the tourism industry, and includes recommendations to help revive the industry going forward.
Of the 485 participants surveyed, 83% said they were very optimistic pre-Covid about their future in the industry as well as the sector overall.
However, this outlook took a dramatic turn after March 2020, when the tourism industry was effectively shuttered in the wake of the first reported cases of Covid-19.
By December, 75% of the respondents who had previously been very optimistic, had adopted a pessimistic outlook for their own survival in the tourism industry as well as the industry overall.
The assessment found that “the number of businesses with a negative outlook on future prospects of their tourism business increased more than sixfold” from 9% prior to the pandemic to 59% post-Covid-19.
Moreover, regarding optimism surrounding recovery in the tourism industry, the 83% that were optimistic before Covid-19 experienced a fourfold decline, with 60% now being pessimistic about the future.
As of December, half of all businesses surveyed believed it would take six months or more for businesses to resume to pre-Covid operations, while less than 15% believed that recovery would take place before June this year.
Of those surveyed, 28% admitted they “have no idea” when business will return to normal.
“All of this proves to show how pessimistic the view from business owners is regarding a rapid recovery, and the extent of the uncertainty that the pandemic has brought about in the tourism sector,” the report notes.

Pandemic wrecking ball
Moreover, “a whopping 35% of businesses surveyed claim that there is a possibility for closure due to Covid-19, especially if lasts beyond June 2021. Particularly troubling is that only less than 3 out of 10 businesses can confirm that there is no risk of closure, and almost two in five are uncertain about the future of their activity,” the study reports.
The assessments also found that 27% of business owners indicated they are considering leaving the industry altogether. Among those who had already left the sector, most have taken up selling foods, turned to charcoal production, or have begun to work in supermarkets, taxi services, administrative work, selling livestock and gardening among others.
The study’s multidimensional vulnerability index (MVI) revealed that with a vulnerability threshold of six out of 13 possible indicators, 78% of surveyed businesses are vulnerable, and that a closer look showed 60% of companies lack the capacity to cope with the consequences of the pandemic.
The total closure of borders and businesses dealt a heavy blow especially to tourism businesses such as restaurants, hotels, tour guides and transport operators who suffered a 97% drop in demand and a 93% decline in revenue at one point during the pandemic.
More than 50% of surveyed entities reported retrenchments and wage reductions at the time of the survey as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.
Concerning women employment, one in four women employed in the tourism sector have lost their job, the report states. Furthermore, 79% of businesses report having to reduce staff working hours, with one in four workers transitioning to part-time work.
The impact assessment found that parks, community forests and conservancies were heavily impacted. Some reported a 50% and 63% decline in visitors and half declared not having earned any income at all since the State of Emergency in March 2020.
“The lack in earnings has disrupted the functioning of these protected areas, hindering their capability to pay for fuel for vehicles and machinery, constraining the purchase of new camping equipment for staff working on water provision for wildlife, law enforcement and general parks patrols as well as cancelling annual general meetings crucial to collect feedback on the community forests’ achievements or challenges faced during the pandemic.”

Future
The report was a key discussion point at this week’s industry stakeholder working session on the way forward for the industry in the aftermath of Covid-19.
During discussions, Dr. Heinrich Bohlmann from the University of Pretoria, a consultant on the study, noted that despite the fragile situation, the study contained key policy recommendations and action that could boost recovery going forward. He urged that the crisis should “not go to waste” in terms of the opportunities for long-term reform it contains.
Bohlmann warned that in terms of the short-term prospects, tourism activity will remain “well below pre-pandemic levels” without targeted interventions.

Similar News

 

Massive decline in tourism arrivals

3 hours ago | Tourism

Windhoek • Ellanie SmitThere were only 169 565 tourist arrivals last year, compared to more than 1.595 million the previous year, indicating an 89% decline...

NWR reassigns resort managers

6 days ago - 06 August 2021 | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Limited has effected changes within its operations to prepare the organisation for the remainder of the year and beyond.In light of...

More pay cuts at NWR

1 month - 09 July 2021 | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts announced another round of paycuts for staff at all levels for a period not exceeding three months, starting in August.In a media...

Meet NWR’s influencers

1 month - 01 July 2021 | Tourism

Between 24 and 31 May, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) gave social media influencers the chance to submit a two-page proposal highlighting why NWR should collaborate...

Black Friday booking extension allowed

1 month - 22 June 2021 | Tourism

Throughout the past 15 months, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) needed to find innovative ways to sustain its business. Through various specials, such as its Black...

New owners for iconic Safari Hotel

3 months ago - 12 May 2021 | Tourism

Funds advised by Kasada Capital Management today announced the acquisition of the 414-key Safari Hotels and Conference Centre in Windhoek. This transaction will be made...

Nam to host UN WTO regional conference

3 months ago - 09 May 2021 | Tourism

Namibia will host the United Nations World Tourism Regional Conference, aimed at branding and enhancing the image of Africa as a tourist destination next month.The...

Park fees increase

4 months ago - 09 April 2021 | Tourism

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has introduced new park entrance and conservation fees for visitors, effective 1 April 2021.In a media statement, the...

/Ai-/Ais to reopen later

4 months ago - 07 April 2021 | Tourism

Following flash floods earlier this year, Namibia Wildlife Resorts Limited (NWR) closed its /Ai-/Ais Hot Springs and Spa.The flooding resulted in the rivers along the...

NAC in the black – Jooste

4 months ago - 28 March 2021 | Tourism

Despite the bleak global economy and low air traffic, Public Enterprises Minister Leon Jooste gave the assurance that the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) is financially...

Latest News

Paralympians stranded …

3 hours ago | Sports

Namibia’s Paralympians are still unsure of their departure to the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, as government has not yet honoured its commitment to fully fund...

Land grabbing blamed on City

3 hours ago | Crime

Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol), Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga, blamed the illegal land grabbing underway in the capital on the City of...

Massive decline in tourism arrivals

3 hours ago | Tourism

Windhoek • Ellanie SmitThere were only 169 565 tourist arrivals last year, compared to more than 1.595 million the previous year, indicating an 89% decline...

Working together towards a healthier...

4 hours ago | Infrastructure

Development Workshop Namibia (DWN) has received support totalling N$1.75 million from RMB Namibia since 2018, with the money going towards a number of community projects....

Elnatan wen Idioomstryd

4 hours ago | Education

Tweelingsusters Anri en Elsa Visser van die Privaatskool Elnatan het hul titel behou as Idioomstrydwenners.Die kompetisie word deur Bank Windhoek geborg en deur die Afrikaanse...

Veld fire management more important...

6 hours ago | Disasters

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaRangeland productivity is influenced by several factors such as rainfall, soil condition, fire, herbivory, and other ecological forces like plant competition amongst...

Chill with Windhoek Express

15 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 09:00 Shop for all...

Award for pic of doctor...

1 day - 11 August 2021 | Education

Medical doctor and final year resident under the Namibian Field Epidemiology Training Programme (FETP) at the University of Namibia Dr Lahja Ipinge won a photo...

Sniffing out trouble

1 day - 11 August 2021 | Crime

Four highly-trained dogs arrived at the Hosea Kutako International Airport from the Netherlands on Sunday, with the sole purpose of combating wildlife crime in Namibia.Old...

Load More