Pandemic curbs hepatitis-E

23 February 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]

Three years after a hepatitis-E outbreak was declared in Namibia that has killed dozens of people, the response to the Covid-19 pandemic has helped slow down new infections and deaths in the country’s informal settlements.
Five deaths were reported last year from hepatitis-E infections and none so far in 2021.
In contrast, between December 2017 and September 2018, 55 people died from the viral infection.
“There is a notable downward trend in the number of hepatitis-E cases during the last two months,” the latest health ministry situation report confirms.
The report adds that while the national response programme to bring the outbreak under control has been scaled down due to Covid-19, the health ministry has received a N$4 million donation from the Japanese embassy, via the World Health Organisation (WHO), to boost the response.
The report highlights that more than half a million people have been reached through hepatitis social mobilisation programmes.
With funding from the Japanese embassy, the UNDP and Development Workshop of Namibia (DWN) have spearheaded community-led sanitation programmes that are reaping rewards and improving health and hygiene in informal residential areas.
Forty demonstration toilets built in targeted areas have resulted in communities building more than 400 toilets in some of the most under-serviced urban areas across the country. Moreover, the introduction of thousands of tippy taps - easy to construct wash basis - in response to Covid-19 by the DWN and others, have drastically improved access to handwashing facilities in places where sanitation facilities are scarce.

Numbers down
The report concludes that in general “a significant downwards trend has been observed in the number of cases reported,” including deaths.
Between 11 and 24 January 2021, only one new infection was reported, compared to eight during the two weeks of 28 December 2020 to 10 January 2021. The case was reported in the Otjozondjupa region, and no other regions registered new cases.
Over the past eight weeks, between 30 December and 24 January, 26 new cases were reported nationwide, in the Khomas, Erongo, Otjzondjupa, Omusati and Oshikoto regions.
The report confirms that hepatitis E remains a disease that impacts informal settlement residents “where access to potable water, sanitation and hygiene is limited”.
In total, 8 045 cases were reported since the start of the outbreak and 24 January this year.
Between March 2020, when the first Covid-19 cases were reported in Namibia, and January this year, hepatitis-E cases increased by 588 cases.
In contrast, between October 2018 and 1 December 2019, hepatitis-E cases increased by more than 3 000, from 3 859 infections to 6 904.
Between January 2018, when infections stood at 294 cases, the numbers shot up to 3 859 by December 2018.
In 2019, infections soared by more than 2 100 new cases, from 4 227 in January 2019 to 6407 in September 2019. Between October 2018 and August 2019, fatalities increased from 31 deaths to 55.

Similar News

 

Local hand sanitiser businesses cry foul

4 days ago - 18 February 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] hand sanitiser manufacturers have raised concert that the local industry is being crippled by compliance to stringent and costly standards along with...

Period poverty cripples future of Namibian girls

6 days ago - 17 February 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] onset of menstruation for many Namibian teens poses a threat to their health, education, development and success later in life as they...

SA u-turn on Ivermectin brings local hope

3 weeks ago - 29 January 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] South African medicines regulatory body’s announcement on Wednesday that it will permit limited compassionate and controlled use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19...

Potential Covid-19 drug under the microscope

3 weeks ago - 28 January 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] local production of an anti-parasitic drug hailed as a potential game changing therapy for Covid-19 has been abruptly halted in Namibia in...

Get your negative results via SMS

1 month - 20 January 2021 | Health

The health ministry announced that negative Coronavirus Covid-19 test results from the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) would now be communicated to clients via SMS....

Convenient and cost-effective HIV care

1 month - 19 January 2021 | Health

January is often a time when people review their budgets, both personally and professionally. For government bodies, the financial year is drawing to a close,...

Christmas in quarantine

1 month - 19 January 2021 | Health

Windhoek • Maria KandjunguNo one sang. There were no cheers of “Happy new year!”. It was just “quiet and weird.”This is how 10-year-old Angel describes...

NamBTS needs your blood

1 month - 18 January 2021 | Health

Swakopmund • [email protected] Namibia Blood Transfusion Service (NamBTS) announced an extreme blood shortage at the end of 2020, and pleads with Namibians to donate blood....

Fighting cervical cancer together

1 month - 15 January 2021 | Health

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common viral infection of the reproductive tract. Most sexually active women and men will be infected at some point...

Covid stats in the spotlight

1 month - 14 January 2021 | Health

As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in Namibia, the US Embassy also continues to provide support to the Ministry of Health and...

Latest News

Fairy circles: The puzzle solved?

23rd of February 14:33 | Environment

Swakopmund • Erwin LeuschnerIn Angola, Namibia and South Africa there are large tracts that resemble a landscape full of freckles or craters. The cause of...

Good news for first-time home...

23rd of February 14:28 | Life Style

Record low interest rates have pushed a steady stream of first-time buyers into the property market, either moving from rental properties or simply leaving their...

Eerste rolprent vir nuwe Namibiese...

20 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Bosman Films, ’n nuwelingmaatskappy in die plaaslike filmbedryf, sê dat pre-produksie vir hulle eerste film, Woestynpsalm – ’n vollengte Afrikaanse rolprent, onlangs begin het.Die maatskappy...

Non-teaching posts frozen

21 hours ago | Education

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has suspended the filling of all non-teaching posts in the ministry.According to the ministry’s executive director Sanet Steenkamp,...

Access to courts enhanced

21 hours ago | Justice

Justice minister Yvonne Dausab tabled the Magistrates’ Courts Amendment Bill in a bid to, among others, increase the monetary jurisdictions of magistrate’s courts last weekDausab...

Tura Magic steps up their...

22 hours ago | Sports

Tura Magic and Galz & Goals reached the final of the Women Super Cup after an impressive performance at the Namibia Football Association Technical Centre...

Retire comfortably

1 day - 22 February 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Ignatius ManyandoWhen you reach 60 the last thing you want to worry about is your retirement. However, to have a restful, secure and...

The numbers don't lie

3 days ago - 19 February 2021 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] magistrate’s courts registered more than 6 300 domestic violence applications over the past three years, in addition to over 5 000 interim...

Chancellor’s Innovative Fund launched

3 days ago - 19 February 2021 | Education

The University of Namibia (Unam) launched the Chancellor’s Innovative Fund aimed at tackling 21st century challenges by using technology to maximise the benefits of the...

Load More