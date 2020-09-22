Pandemic puts pressure on nature conservation

Financial aid for communities in communal conservancies

22 September 2020 | Environment

Windhoek • Steffi Balzar

The German Organisation for International Cooperation (GIZ) granted financial support to 25 conservancies since May, as part of the project for community-based natural resource management (CBNRM).
According to the GIZ, the beneficiaries are communities most affected by the corona pandemic in the various conservancies, mainly due to the slump in tourism. The CBNRM project is managed by the local ministry of environment, forestry and tourism (MEFT) in partnership with GIZ on behalf of the German federal ministry for economic cooperation and development.
“The CBNRM project provided around N$6.8 million for the conservation relief, recovery and resilience facility (CRRRF) of the MEFT to directly support nature conservation,” the GIZ said in a statement.
Since May, the funds have been paid out to the conservancies every quarter over a period of a year. The CRRRF, which was launched in May, ensures that communities in the conservation areas can continue with their activities. The aim is to secure jobs, reduce human-wildlife conflict, maintain anti-poaching measures and improve water infrastructure.
According to the GIZ, the conservancies that receive emergency aid from the CRRRF should be divided into three categories, namely conservation areas that have lost their main source of income due to the slump in tourism; Conservation areas that have not reported any expenditures in the past three years, but live in proximity to protected species (rhinos, lions and elephants) and have reported human-wildlife conflict. Conservancies that do not fall into either of these categories, but are assigned particular importance for the protection of biological diversity, also enjoy support.
“Approximately 230 000 people live in conservancies in Namibia and are crucial for the protection of wildlife and the generation of income for rural communities,” the GIZ said.
At least 60% of Namibians are dependent on the use of natural resources for their livelihood. “In 2018, conservancies created more than 4 900 jobs, with most of the employees working as game rangers or in tourism,” the GIZ said.
Covid-19 wiped out these sources of income for the time being, which necessitated this urgent action.

Similar News

 

Hungry lions help to clean up

18 hours ago | Environment

More than 4 000 Hungry Lion staff members, including those in Windhoek took part in World Clean-Up Day, which was celebrated on Saturday. All over...

International accolade for EIF

5 days ago - 16 September 2020 | Environment

The Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia (EIF) received a certificate of merit for outstanding Sustainable Project Financing at the Karlsruhe Sustainable Finance Awards, recognising its...

Ozone for life!

5 days ago - 16 September 2020 | Environment

Namibia, along with the rest of the world, celebrates 35 years of the Vienna Convention and 35 years of global ozone layer protection today.In a...

Opportunities for encroacher bush

2 weeks ago - 07 September 2020 | Environment

Windhoek • Erastus Ngaruka & Arnoldt //GasebBush encroachment can be defined as dominant increase in density of woody plant species on a piece of land....

International support for San

2 weeks ago - 07 September 2020 | Environment

The impact of Covid-19 on Namibia’s economy is considerable. However, the impact on many poor rural communities, in particular communal conservancies, could be even greater...

Don’t dump oil in City sewers

3 weeks ago - 27 August 2020 | Environment

The City of Windhoek (CoW) said that it has noticed an increase in the unsafe disposal of used motor oil, mainly due to increased backyard...

Fluit, fluit – Namibiese dolfyne laat van hulle hoor

3 weeks ago - 27 August 2020 | Environment

'n Internasionale span wetenskaplikes het daarin geslaag om met behulp van die eiesoortige fluitgeluide van bottelneusdolfyne, die grootte van hul bevolking te bepaal én hul...

Keeping fire at bay

3 weeks ago - 25 August 2020 | Environment

It has been a devastating year for conservancies that are largely dependent on tourism and trophy hunting for an income. Global travel bans and quarantine...

Robbe soog kalfies tot volwassenheid

1 month - 13 August 2020 | Environment

Sommige Kaapse pelsrob-ma’s kan hulle kalfies vir veel langer soog as wat voorheen aanvaar is, en daardeur waarskynlik hul afstammeling se kans op oorlewing vergroot....

Quick work saves pangolin

1 month - 05 August 2020 | Environment

During a first of its kind cooperation between US Law Enforcement and the Namibian Police (Nampol), four suspected pangolin traffickers were arrested in Namibia on...

Latest News

Country captured on canvas

2 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Hidden in a small studio in the Grüner Kranz complex, you will find artist Anja Benseler behind the easel. From here she creates beautiful artworks...

Hungry lions help to clean...

18 hours ago | Environment

More than 4 000 Hungry Lion staff members, including those in Windhoek took part in World Clean-Up Day, which was celebrated on Saturday. All over...

Hep E in the spotlight

18 hours ago | Health

A project to improve sanitation in Namibia’s informal settlements in a bid to contain the spread of Hepatitis E, was announced by Development Workshop Namibia...

Filling automotive engineering enterprise gap

19 hours ago | Business

Mekemo Trading, a mechanical and automotive services provider based in Katutura, is the recipient of skills-based finance for young artisans by the Development Bank of...

Pipes made in Namibia, for...

19 hours ago | Business

AGA Pipe Products started operation in 2014 and is owned, managed and run by Namibians for the Namibian market.Currently the company runs three production lines...

NACN dishes out dollars

19 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Another 43 successful applications valued at N$777 922 have been funded by the National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN) under the Arts & Culture COVID-19...

Promotion for Education’s Vries

20 hours ago | Education

The ministry of education, arts and culture announced the recent appointment of Gerard Vries as the new deputy executive director for lifelong learning, arts and...

NWR board, senior management cut...

22 hours ago | Tourism

For the past six months, all tourism companies have been severely affected by Covid-19.Namibia Wildlife Resorts Limited (NWR) being one of the dominate players was...

Ford Everest 2.0 Bi-turbo 4x4...

1 day - 21 September 2020 | Motors

Kaapstad • Dirk GallowitzIn Namibië, soos grootliks in die res van die wêreld, is sportnutsvoertuie die eerste keuse van meeste motorkopers. Terwyl die wêreldekonomie krimp,...

Load More