Panel appointed for 4IR

06 July 2021 | Business

President Hage Geingob has appointed an eight-member task force team to assist the government in harnessing opportunities in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).
According to a media statement issued by the Presidency on Monday, the establishment of the task force is informed by the fact that the world has undergone a paradigm shift, with the convergence of technologies requiring deeper understanding of the disruptive impact of the fourth industrial revolution on society.
The task force comprises members from academia, the private sector and civil society and will also draw on expertise from within key government offices, ministries, as well as agencies. It is chaired by Anicia Peters, who is the Pro-Vice Chancellor of Research, Innovation and Development at the University of Namibia.
Other members include Vice-Chancellor of the Namibia University of Science and Technology, Dr Erold Naomab; Bank of Namibia senior economist Grace Hamauka; Dino Balloti from the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board; the University of Namibia’s Vice-Chancellor, Kenneth Matengu; Nashilongo Gervasius from the Internet Society of Namibia; Vice-Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg, Tshilidzi Marwala and Dr Marty Davies, who is the Managing Director of Emerging Markets and Africa at Deloitte.
According to the statement, the work of the task force is pro-bono and they will serve for a period of 12 months, effective from 1 July. “This task force will be required to conduct a country assessment and determine the readiness of Namibia for the fourth industrial revolution as well as the policy and legislative framework,” the Presidency said.
The task force should also assist government in harnessing the full potential presented by the confluence of technologies for the future of work and socio-economic development of Namibia, the statement added. – Nampa

