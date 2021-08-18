Para-athletes promise to show their mettle

Pictured in this archive image, Johannes Nambala celebrates his victory in the T13, 400m final at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai in 2019. Photo Nampa

Namibia’s representatives at the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games say they are ready to fly the national flag with pride when they step on the track to represent their country.

Team Namibia is represented by three athletes who compete in T11, F11 and T13 track and field events at the Games starting on 24 August.

Speaking to Nampa earlier this week, Johannes Nambala, the 2016 Paralympic Games silver medallist in 200 metre (m) and 400m, said he is ready to compete. “It’s not going to be easy but as an athlete I will have to show the rest of the world what I am made of. We came early to Japan to acclimatise and I feel the competition has finally gotten real,” said Nambala, adding that he cannot promise any medals but will give it his all.

Nambala, who won gold in the 400m 2019 World Para Athletics Championships, will compete in the T13 100m and 400m. The 200m event has been removed from this year’s games.

Ananias Shikongo, who won a gold medal and two bronze medals at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games in 100m, 200m and 400m, said this year’s competition will showcase what he is made of. “I did not do well at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai as I was disqualified in the 100m and then in the 400m I just didn’t perform. But here in Japan I will have to show what I still have because there are many young athletes that still look up to me and this is the time to show what I can do,” Shikongo said.

Shikongo will compete in the T11 men’s category in 100m and 400m and his guides are Even Tjiuiju and Sem Shimanda.

Meanwhile, Lahja Ishitile said there is tough competition in her category but her goal is to improve on her 2016 Rio Paralympic Games performance. Ishitile will compete in the T11 200m, 400m and F11 long jump and her guide is Sydney Kamuaruuma. – Nampa

