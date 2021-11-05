Paratus, MTN sign national roaming agreement

05 November 2021 | Infrastructure

Paratus Namibia and MTN Namibia announced that they have signed a national roaming agreement.

The agreement gives Paratus and MTN customers countrywide the benefit of the integration of two networks to deliver better and increased national coverage.

By collaborating, both Paratus and MTN Namibia can expand their own networks and neither operator needs to duplicate mobile coverage in certain areas of the country. This infrastructure sharing deal marks a milestone in Namibian telecommunications history because the cooperation between two operators will provide not only a better mobile LTE service to customers, but also a very attractive competitive option in the market.

Paratus Namibia MD, Andrew Hall says: “When we launched Paratus Mobile LTE in 2016, it was a game changer in terms of the mobile data offering to the Namibian public. At the time, we launched the lowest top-up rate of N$15 per GB and we have been growing the network ever since – expanding our coverage to Walvis, Swakopmund, Okahandja, Rehoboth and Otjiwarongo. By partnering with MTN, we are now able to realise a faster mobile LTE roll-out as, in the past, we have been unsuccessful engaging with the dominant operators to achieve our goals.

“We are proud to be making telecommunications history in Namibia and to embark on this journey together with MTN, because national roaming agreements are the next natural step in developing the market and in delivering what customers need. This is the first of many deals in which Paratus will share infrastructure with licensed operators and deliver quality network connections to the broader business and domestic market and beyond. It really is a new dawn for telecommunications in Namibia.”

MTN MD Elia Tsouros adds: “We are delighted that this agreement has been signed with Paratus Namibia. We believe that everyone deserves the right of access to a modern, connected digital life and this agreement helps us realise our business objectives of delivering better service to customers in Namibia. We see only positive benefit from this agreement for all.”

