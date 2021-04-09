Park fees increase

Tourists arriving at Sossusvlei at the end of March. Sossusvlei is one of Namibia’s major tourist attractions. Entrance fees for national parks increased on 1 April 2021 – the first increase since 2005. Photo Nampa

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has introduced new park entrance and conservation fees for visitors, effective 1 April 2021.

In a media statement, the ministry said that due to a shortfall in resources needed to conserve wildlife and maintain infrastructure in national parks, there was a need to revise the parks and conservation fees. Furthermore, the ministry said that local park fees have not been adjusted since 2005 and remain the lowest in the Southern African Development Community.

The entrance and conservation fees structure differ from park to park, with prices ranging from N$10 to N$700.

“The combined fee of conservation and park entrance fees are affordable and based on market related prices. The ministry consulted with stakeholders in the tourism industry in developing the new fee structure,” it said.

The ministry said that the conservation fee will go towards the Game Product Trust Fund, which is used for the management and maintenance of infrastructure in national and game parks.

It will also be used for wildlife conflict mitigation and preventative measures, wildlife protection as well as law enforcement.

Namibia has 20 national parks. – Nampa

