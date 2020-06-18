Parkrun makes plans
18 June 2020 | Sports
With Windhoek’s Parkrun being suspended since the lockdown, the organisers have been
brainstorming to keep the running community engaged.
From hosting quizzes to live interviews and warm-up sessions, one question kept popping up: Can
host do a virtual parkrun for people to participate in?
So, after plenty of thought, the team realised there was something they could do, and so the
(not)parkrun was born.
This initiative is not a parkrun and it’s not about walking, jogging or running at your regular parkrun
location, and it’s definitely not necessarily doing so on a Saturday morning.
According to the organisers, it’s also not a replacement for parkrun, “or in any way planning for a
new normal where parkrun events don’t exist, because we definitely will be back.”
The (not)parkrun is an opportunity for park runners to submit a 5k walk, jog or run on a route of
their choice, wherever they are in the world and following appropriate guidelines for physical
activity wherever they are based.
“It’s an opportunity for you to self-declare the date and time of a walk, jog or run and at the same
time represent your home parkrun. You can record up to one activity per day, with your fastest time
each week included in a weekly results table,” they say.
There’s no need to re-register to take part in the (not)parkrun, your existing parkrun profile will
allow you to log and view your (not)parkruns.