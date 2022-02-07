Parliament building ‘safe’

Sessions to resume on Tuesday

07 February 2022 | Government

Parliamentary sessions for are set to resume in the capital on Tuesday, with the National Assembly (NA) scheduled to meet three days a week until 28 April.
After a fire seriously damaged South Africa's parliament building in Cape Town earlier this year, Namibians have been given the assurance that the home of the highest political authority is safe.
The NA’s chief spokesperson David Nahongandja said that as far as they know, the parliament building is safe. “However, more resources are needed to secure the entire premises including the garden and offices, as well as the other institutions housed on the premises.”
Late last year, work was carried to expand and secure the fence around the Tintenpalast, which was built in 1913. This was intended to better access control to the premises where the offices of the Prime Minister, Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, and the SADC Parliamentary Forum are based, he said.
The new fence with its barbed wire, also helps combat vandalism and to protect the gardens.
Despite having been in use for almost 110 years, the Tintenpalast is still in good condition, Nahongandja said.
Nahongandja also gave the assurance that the fire alarm system and all fire fighting equipment are in good condition. “The most recent inspection of equipment and system was done in December 2021,” he said.
Furthermore, he confirmed that security officers man the premises 24 hours a day and also constantly monitor on closed circuit television.
An incident last year that attracted attention, was when the Member of Parliament and then President of the All People's Party (APP), Ignatius Shixwameni, died on the premises. Allegations of negligence or that medical help was hindered, did not bring about changes.
Nahongandja said that parliament has no security practices in place that would prevent any MP from receiving timely medical attention. “We simply rely on local first aid and ambulance services to address any health-related emergency.” - [email protected]

