Parliament invites public to abortion law hearing

15 October 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected]

Activists and lawmakers, including Namibia's deputy health minister, have welcomed the first public parliamentary hearings on legalising abortion since the country's independence slated for next week.
“My position always has been for people to have open discussions on any topic, whether its abortion or whatever. Because if people don’t discuss issues and deliberate on them, how do we take an informed decision?” deputy minister of health, Esther Muinjangue, said on Friday.
She said while she was not informed of the scheduled hearing before the parliamentary standing committee of Gender and Family Affairs next week, she welcomed the development. “If there are public discussions and engagement, it is a good sign that we are moving in the right direction to help us as lawmakers to make informed decisions.”
A statement slated for presentation before the committee by the Voices for Choices and Rights Coalition (VCRC), stresses the fatal consequences of regulating women’s choices on pregnancy.
“In Namibia, 500 preventable unsafe abortion mortality deaths are reported annually. Almost all preventable unsafe abortion related deaths occur in countries with restricted abortion laws- and Namibia is one of them.”
Muinjangue on Friday cautioned that “it won’t help serve any purpose to shy away from certain topics, we need to discuss them, it's the reality we face today”.

Timely
The VCRC will on Monday present their stance on abortion reform, which includes the scrapping of the apartheid-era abortion law, which experts have long warned affects only Namibia’s most marginalised, Black and poor women.
“I am happy and hopeful because this is a monumental occasion for all the reproductive justice activists that have come before us and will come after us,” Tuli Kamati of the VCRC said on Friday.
The VCRC coalition ague that “abortion is healthcare”.
Kamati highlighted that the public hearings are a first since Independence, and are taking place in the wake of large-scale pro-choice protests in 2020, and a petition calling for legalised abortion hat has attracted over 62 600 signatures.
The VCRC’s underscores that criminal sanctions do not prevent abortions, but drive them underground instead, leading to increasing rates of pregnancy related deaths and injury.
“Unsafe abortions are life-threatening, which is not pro-life, but is in fact anti-choice. Thus abortion as a right is a good public health policy choice.”
Research shows that unsafe abortions in Africa account for 62% of global unsafe abortion related mortality deaths, which translates to 29 000 women dying each year from backstreet abortions. Among the recommendations put forward by the organisation are to replace the current law with a “voluntary termination of pregnancy and sterilisation act”, and to offer free abortion services at public health facilities.
The VCRC will argue that the right to terminate should apply to persons from the age of 12, without parental or guardian consent, and that terminations be possible up to 28 weeks.

Necessary
Legal scholar Dianne Hubbard on Friday said the Legal Assistance Centre (LAC) welcomes the hearings.
“It is appropriate for Parliament to collect more information on any issue that is brought to its attention by means of public petitions, as in this case. This response is in line with Parliament’s response to petitions on other topics.”
The current law allows for legal abortions only when a pregnancy endangers a woman’s life, or in cases of rape and incest.
Obtaining a legal abortion is tricky however, legal experts and advocates have noted, in lieu of the bureaucratic red tape involved to obtain authorisation.
The public hearings will take place in Windhoek from Monday to Thursday, and provide platforms to a variety of stakeholders, including the health and education ministries, pro and anti-legislative reform advocates, the Office of the Ombudsman and the LAC.

Similar News

 

Parliament to host public hearings on abortion

1 week ago - 08 October 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] in favour of reproductive justice and abortion law reform and those battling to retain Namibia’s restrictive abortion law will be given a...

More service audits for capital

1 week ago - 05 October 2021 | Local News

The City of Windhoek once again resumed with their municipal service audit, which was piloted in Cimbebasia and Klein Windhoek in March and April this...

Rehoboth gee Chinese die trekpas

3 weeks ago - 21 September 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Rehoboth dorpsraad sê dit sal nie meer onderhandel met die Afrika Huaxia-kopermyn wat deur ’n Chinese besigheid besit word nie, en het...

Leopards in the city

1 month - 15 September 2021 | Local News

Following the sighting of a large, healthy leopard in Ludwigsdorf, then later drinking at Avis Dam Valley on Tuesday evening, chairperson of Greenspace Vera Freyer...

Covid: Here's the latest

1 month - 15 September 2021 | Local News

President Hage Geingob said due to a decline in new Covid-19 cases, the number of people allowed at public gatherings will be increased to 150...

Shocking electricity theft in the capital

1 month - 14 September 2021 | Local News

The City of Windhoek (CoW) is seeing a growing trend in electricity theft and in light of this,discourages members of the public from tampering or...

Suicide in the spotlight

1 month - 12 September 2021 | Local News

Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services Esther Muinjangue launched the Khomas Suicide Prevention Taskforce, a multi-sectoral unit that will strive towards achieving zero suicides.The...

Thousands to ‘secure’ parliament gardens

1 month - 10 September 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] N$200 000 on a new fence around parliament is essential because people break into cars and steal, as well as “overuse” the...

Unam dogs sniff out Covid

1 month - 06 September 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] dogs trained by the University of Namibia's (Unam) School of Veterinary Medicine to detect Covid-19, identified 90% of the selected samples as...

OKH aims to reclaim ‘Garden Town’ title

1 month - 22 August 2021 | Local News

In a bid to bring services closer to the people, Okahandja constituency councillor Bethuel Ndjaveondja has submitted a proposal to line ministries for the construction...

Latest News

Covid-19: Compliance measures further relaxed...

17 hours ago | Health

The current Covid-19 Public Health Regulations will expire at midnight tonight, Friday, 15 October 2021. With the trend of declining Covid-19 positive cases, decreasing hospitalizations...

Coaching boys into men

17 hours ago | Education

The US government-funded Namibia Adherence and Retention Project (NARP) donated 100 footballs, 24 whistles, two goal nets, two stop watches and 20 chess boards to...

People's Primary safer

21 hours ago | Education

Grade 6 and 7 learners of People's Primary School received new safety bibs, caps and stop signs after completing their scholar patrol training. The initiative...

Karuaihe takes the lead at...

21 hours ago | People

The Board of the Agricultural Bank (AgriBank) of Namibia announced the appointment of Dr Raphael Karuaihe as the incoming Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the...

act:now calls for oil drilling...

22 hours ago | Environment

Re:wild, Prince Harry, Djimon Hounsou, Leonardo DiCaprio and Forest Whitaker joined local indigenous and civil society leaders and conservationists in Namibia and Botswana in calling...

#NoOneLeftBehindConcert

1 day - 14 October 2021 | Art and Entertainment

As part of marking the 34th anniversary of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty which is observed annually on 17 October, the Basic...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 14 October 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Paratus: Putting customers on the...

1 day - 14 October 2021 | Business

As part of its strategy of putting its customers first, Paratus Namibia today launches its new map coverage function to make it easy and quick...

Big win for parents of...

1 day - 14 October 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] two-year-old boy born via surrogacy to a Namibian citizen and his Mexican born husband has been declared a Namibian citizen by descent...

Load More