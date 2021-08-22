Parliamentary cordon fence cause for concern

A steel fence is being erected around Parliament. Photo Nampa

Opposition leader McHenry Venaani is disturbed by the steel fence being erected around Parliament, saying the people’s house should be accessible to citizenry at all times.

Venaani registered his dismay in a letter addressed to National Assembly Speaker, Peter Katjavivi last week, wherein he condemned the creation of a fence around Parliament, adding that no consultation was done with his party prior to its erection.

In the letter, Venaani demands that Katjavivi explain why the premises are being cordoned off. “Parliamentary buildings are among the most renowned national symbols. Thus, by forging ahead with the fortification of the Parliamentary premises, citizens are being denied access to the people’s house.”

In his eyes, cordoning parliamentary premises prevents everyday Namibians from entering their house. He said by neglecting due consultation with political leaders represented in Parliament, those responsible for the fence erection undermined democratic processes which guide and govern Namibia.

Efforts to get a comment from Katjavivi and National Assembly secretary Lydia Kandetu fell flat as their mobile phones went unanswered. – Nampa

