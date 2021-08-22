Parliamentary cordon fence cause for concern

22 August 2021 | Local News

Opposition leader McHenry Venaani is disturbed by the steel fence being erected around Parliament, saying the people’s house should be accessible to citizenry at all times.
Venaani registered his dismay in a letter addressed to National Assembly Speaker, Peter Katjavivi last week, wherein he condemned the creation of a fence around Parliament, adding that no consultation was done with his party prior to its erection.
In the letter, Venaani demands that Katjavivi explain why the premises are being cordoned off. “Parliamentary buildings are among the most renowned national symbols. Thus, by forging ahead with the fortification of the Parliamentary premises, citizens are being denied access to the people’s house.”
In his eyes, cordoning parliamentary premises prevents everyday Namibians from entering their house. He said by neglecting due consultation with political leaders represented in Parliament, those responsible for the fence erection undermined democratic processes which guide and govern Namibia.
Efforts to get a comment from Katjavivi and National Assembly secretary Lydia Kandetu fell flat as their mobile phones went unanswered. – Nampa

Similar News

 

OKH aims to reclaim ‘Garden Town’ title

22nd of August 17:07 | Local News

In a bid to bring services closer to the people, Okahandja constituency councillor Bethuel Ndjaveondja has submitted a proposal to line ministries for the construction...

Opposition unites

1 week ago - 13 August 2021 | Local News

Four opposition parties leading the City of Windhoek (CoW) decided to put their political differences aside, by signing a coalition agreement to run the city...

Hundreds receive training and support

2 weeks ago - 04 August 2021 | Local News

Windhoek [email protected] Side by Side Early Intervention Centre, one of the key factors to success is the parents’workshops, designed to provide education and skills to...

Thousands of documents left at Home Affairs

3 weeks ago - 25 July 2021 | Local News

The Ministry of Home Affairs’ executive director, Etienne Maritz, said that the increase in fees of national documents was necessitated by various factors, including negligence...

Amupanda takes responsibility for demolition

1 month - 22 July 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • Yolanda NelAlthough Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda said he was not aware of the demolition of shacks thattook place on Wednesday in the Tobias...

NMH postpones Expo, throws weight behind vaccination

1 month - 21 July 2021 | Local News

Covid-19 has impacted us everyone, but mostly changed the way business is done.“To survive, we need to adapt to new circumstances as well as join...

Keep booze at bay

1 month - 21 July 2021 | Local News

Windhoek Mayor Job Amupanda has urged against the idea of setting up shebeens next to a house on the same erf, saying shebeens have unpleasant...

Local manufacture of coffins a priority

1 month - 20 July 2021 | Local News

Accelerated efforts are underway to fast-track the manufacturing of coffins locally, as Namibia spends at least N$30 million a year to procure coffins from neighbouring...

CoW query counter closed

1 month - 15 July 2021 | Local News

The City of Windhoek said that in a bid to minimise the spread of Covid-19, the payment query counter at their Revenue Collection section will...

Cemetery bursting at the seams

1 month - 14 July 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] the Gammams Cemetery in Pionierspark, Covid-19 graves are now being dug into the pathway that runs between the graves and the boundary...

Latest News

Virtual Fashion Museum opens in...

22nd of August 17:08 | Art and Entertainment

The Museum of Namibia (MAN) has opened a virtual fashion show aimed to reactivate knowledge about the objects, document immaterial cultural heritage and provide a...

OKH aims to reclaim ‘Garden...

22nd of August 17:07 | Local News

In a bid to bring services closer to the people, Okahandja constituency councillor Bethuel Ndjaveondja has submitted a proposal to line ministries for the construction...

Parliamentary cordon fence cause for...

22nd of August 17:06 | Local News

Opposition leader McHenry Venaani is disturbed by the steel fence being erected around Parliament, saying the people’s house should be accessible to citizenry at all...

Write your learners in your...

15 hours ago | Transport

The Roads Authority (RA) has introduced written learner licence tests in several local languages at NaTIS offices countrywide, with effect as from Monday, 23 August.In...

National Esports CS:GO team in...

2 days ago - 20 August 2021 | Sports

The final round of the Namibian Electronic Sports Association’s (NESA) CS:GO tournament took place on 31 July, and from the ashes rose our new Namibian...

Awards for tree saviours

2 days ago - 20 August 2021 | Environment

Nominations are open for this year's edition of the Tree Awards, where a Certificate of Recognition is given to people or organisations who have made...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 days ago - 19 August 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 09:00 Shop for all...

Vaccinate your finances

3 days ago - 19 August 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Ndangi KatomaThe coronavirus pandemic has been unprecedented in its effect, impacting every facet of daily life. The ongoing third wave has been especially...

Parents protest bail for alleged...

3 days ago - 19 August 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] of children allegedly preyed on by a man facing 40 charges related to child sexual abuse and the production and sale of...

Load More