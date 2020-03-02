Parts for any model

Focus on Lafrenz

02 March 2020 | Business

That classic beauty parked in your garage deserves to be showed off and not be collecting dust because you don’t have the necessary parts to fix her.
If it’s parts that you need for your classic vehicle, an import or any other type of car, Alert Engine Parts are just a phone call away. They also do overnight deliveries nationwide on a daily basis.
The Alert Group has over 70 years’ of experience in distributing engine parts for over 3 500 models of both petrol and diesel vehicles in South Africa.
Windhoek branch manager, Anita Platt, says that with over twenty years’ of trading experience in the capital, they made a decision to open a branch here several years ago. Except for opening the branch, they were also able to provide employment opportunities to people in the vicinity, changing their lives for the better.
The business set up its operations in October 2015 in the Northern Industrial Area. Charline Tjahere was working as a street sweeper in the area at the time and decided to approach the company to find out if there were any job openings. Today Charline greets everyone visiting Alert Engine Parts with a friendly smile in her current position as a Parts Selector.
Thomas Fritz who was working as a security guard at the time, was also offered an opportunity by the company and is currently employed as their Warehouse Section Head.
Alert Engine Parts has certainly made their mark in the capital.
Their website has a handy DIY section offering professional advice for novice mechanics when it comes to anything from servicing an engine to replacing a timing chain or water pump. Their Facebook page is also loaded with impressive monthly in-house specials on parts.
Alert Engine Parts is open Mondays to Fridays from 08:00 – 17:00, and on Saturdays from 08:00 – 12:00. They are situated at the corner of Bonsmara and Simmentaler Street in the Northern Industrial Area.
Their friendly and professional staff complement is always ready to assist clients by providing expert knowledge as well as competitive prices on an extensive selection of parts.

