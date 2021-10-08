Paving the way to Israel

Esport success

08 October 2021 | Sports

Namibian Esport athletes went head-to-head with countries in the African region during the Global Regional Games for the chance to participate in IESF’s 13th Esports World Championship Global Finals last week, and they have truly shown what they are made of!
The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) is proud to announce that Namibia will be sending twelve of the top e-sports athletes to represent Namibia in four game titles offered at the Esports World Championships in Eilat, Israel, in November.
In CS:GO, Namibia will be represented by Andries “Fluye” Wahl (captain), Ezee “TheEzZ” Viljoen, Ilario “NoWher3” Izaks, Pieter “P9T” Kok, and Talon “Shackles” Izaks.
For DotA2, Franlo “FreyTiX” Meyer, Jürgen “Phycodamage” Teichert, Mauro “PoRRa07” Teles, Paul “APoC” Bingel, and Francois “AllGoodNamesRGone?” Rautenbach taking point.
Matias “Kandali” Fillemon will be joining his South African counterpart for Tekken 7 and Rashaad “Jinx” Matjila will be joining Senegal at the Esports World Championship for eFootball PES.
2021 has been an exceptional year for Namibian Esports as this is the most athletes Namibia has ever had participating in IESF’s Esports World Championship, on top of being the African country with the most teams qualifying and securing their ticket to Israel.
NESA thanks all the sponsors involved in Namibia’s participation in the Global Regional Games: Logitech G, Nanodog, Switch, Vander Designs, Future CC and Paratus, as well as all the volunteers that assisted in making this event possible.
For more information on sponsorships and donations, contact NESA at [email protected]

