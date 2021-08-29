Pay cuts continue at NWR

Hours, salaries reduced

29 August 2021 | Tourism

In July this year, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Limited announced the need to cut employees’ salaries as a last resort after it had exhausted all other cost-cutting measures it had instituted over the past 16 months.
NWR Managing Director Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, said that “NWR is probably the first public sector institution to take such a measure. This in itself is not surprising because the tourism sector was devastated by the impacts of Covid-19. Some other organisations were not so lucky and had to close down due to the pandemic.”
He added that implementing the salary cut was one of the most difficult decisions he has had to take since assuming his role. “It is not something I took pleasure in doing, but in the current circumstances, the options were limited. Contrary to what some stakeholders indicated, reducing remuneration and hours is not ‘unlawful’ but regulated in the Labour Act (Act No 11 of 2007). I request that all company stakeholders support the measures that management is trying to implement to ensure the company’s survival and longevity.”
NWR is pleased to observe that some of those who were initially critical of the company’s stance to enact a salary cut, have come to understand its move, which is geared towards securing the livelihoods of its more than 600 staff members.
Being one of the first state-owned enterprises to undertake this route, there was a misunderstanding created that this was an illegal decision being taken by the company. However, the Labour Act makes provision for an organisation to enact a salary cut and reduce employee working hours accordingly for a period not longer than three months.

Similar News

 

Top tips for great customer service

1 week ago - 17 August 2021 | Tourism

Windhoek • Raven Ntjamba Customer service in Namibia does not often get positive reviews. However, different organisations and individuals have invested in several ways to...

Massive decline in tourism arrivals

2 weeks ago - 12 August 2021 | Tourism

Windhoek • Ellanie SmitThere were only 169 565 tourist arrivals last year, compared to more than 1.595 million the previous year, indicating an 89% decline...

Pandemic batters pre-Covid 19 tourism optimism

2 weeks ago - 11 August 2021 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] August 2021 United Nations report on Namibian tourism documents the extreme plunge of the sector’s optimism for the future in the aftermath...

NWR reassigns resort managers

3 weeks ago - 06 August 2021 | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Limited has effected changes within its operations to prepare the organisation for the remainder of the year and beyond.In light of...

More pay cuts at NWR

1 month - 09 July 2021 | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts announced another round of paycuts for staff at all levels for a period not exceeding three months, starting in August.In a media...

Meet NWR’s influencers

1 month - 01 July 2021 | Tourism

Between 24 and 31 May, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) gave social media influencers the chance to submit a two-page proposal highlighting why NWR should collaborate...

Black Friday booking extension allowed

2 months ago - 22 June 2021 | Tourism

Throughout the past 15 months, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) needed to find innovative ways to sustain its business. Through various specials, such as its Black...

New owners for iconic Safari Hotel

3 months ago - 12 May 2021 | Tourism

Funds advised by Kasada Capital Management today announced the acquisition of the 414-key Safari Hotels and Conference Centre in Windhoek. This transaction will be made...

Nam to host UN WTO regional conference

3 months ago - 09 May 2021 | Tourism

Namibia will host the United Nations World Tourism Regional Conference, aimed at branding and enhancing the image of Africa as a tourist destination next month.The...

Park fees increase

4 months ago - 09 April 2021 | Tourism

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has introduced new park entrance and conservation fees for visitors, effective 1 April 2021.In a media statement, the...

Latest News

Eagles fly high

2 hours ago | Sports

The Capricorn Group has entered into an agreement with Cricket Namibia to become a main sponsor of women’s cricket, focussing on the National Women’s Team...

International honour for local bank

3 hours ago | Banking

Bank Windhoek was recognised by the international Global Brands Magazine for exemplary work done for three of its local marketing campaigns: The advertising and promotion...

Work begins on new Auas-Gerus...

3 hours ago | Infrastructure

NamPower has started with construction on the multi-million dollar 287 km long 400 kV Auas-Gerus transmission line that runs from Auas the substation near Dordabis,...

National DotA2 E-sports team selected

3 hours ago | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) recently hosted the final round of the DotA 2 national tournament where the new Namibian team was selected.These five...

’n Storie vir ‘oogdou’

3 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Die Spore van Gert Saggiestrap deur Marco Botha wat in die Omahekestreet in die omgewing van Epukiro afspeel, is pas deur Flyleaf Publishing vrygestel.Beskryf as...

Calling all photographers, citizen journalists

3 hours ago | Events

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) is calling on photographers from around the globe who document trade and development issues, to share...

Social media: What’s hot and...

3 hours ago | Technology

Did you know that, contrary to what one might think, older age groups are the fastest-growing segments of many social media platforms’ audiences? Facebook, for...

Shikongo takes silver at Games

23 hours ago | Sports

Paralympic sprinter Ananias Shikongo and his guide Sem Shimanda won the first medal for Namibia in the men’s T11, 400 metres at the 2020 Paralympic...

Pay cuts continue at NWR...

23 hours ago | Tourism

In July this year, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Limited announced the need to cut employees’ salaries as a last resort after it had exhausted all...

Load More