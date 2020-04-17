Pay less for motor insurance
“This aims to assist and provide much-needed support to our clientele through these testing times,” says Hollard Namibia chief executive, Jaco Lamprecht.
He says the decision was made jointly to provide financial relief to clients during the lockdown period and to treat customers fairly, as a reduced motor risk is anticipated during the lockdown period due to the current travel restrictions.
The 20% motor premium discount is a once-off discount on the motor portion of the premium for the month of May 2020 and all existing Hollard policyholders qualify for this benefit, regardless of the type of product.
“The discount will not affect the policyholder’s cover in any way, and the discount is automatic with no action needed from the broker, agent or client,” he says.
The combined monetary relief that Hollard has provided to existing clients in Namibia equates to more than N$10 million.
“Economic sustainability for all, including our brokers, agents and policyholders is of paramount importance,” he concluded.
For more information, speak to your broker or contact Hollard directly at (061) 422 300/600 or at [email protected]