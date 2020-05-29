PAY on the go

29 May 2020 | Social Issues

Physically Active Youth (PAY) has been able to reach 353 people in 55 households with food and toiletry packages as part of their outreach programme carried out during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Thuba from PAY said that the support and resources to power the project were drawn from both corporate and individual support both locally and internationally. “We are grateful for the support we received for our community outreach programme, which has ensured the continued engagement and reach of our beneficiaries and their families.”
FirstRand Namibia Foundation CSI Manager Revonia Kahivere, thanked PAY for assist participants and families. “We value your input and compassion and the fact that – as a team – we not only look after the educational aspect but the human one as well.”
PAY supports 15 learners at private schools with devices as well as weekly data support to enable them to participate in eLearning programs with their schools.
Additionally, PAY runs multiple programs on various platforms such as life skills support, offline and online academic support, at home sport workouts and airtime support to some of their seniors studying from home.
In addition to this, the intention is to open the centre in a phased approach, with five students at a time, keeping in line with the public gathering and social distancing regulations and hygiene standards. Students will be rotated.

