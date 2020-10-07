Pay, or be cut off

The Windhoek municipality has announced that it is noticing an alarming and unsustainable increase of accounts in arrears. In this light, the City of Windhoek (CoW) urges clients with outstanding debt to pay their accounts immediately to avoid the disconnection of services. The City said that it has already begun blocking the pre-paid electricity meters of clients with accounts in arrears. “In order for the CoW to continue to deliver balanced and efficient services, we need all residents’ cooperation in this regard,” the corporate communications, marketing and public participation said.

