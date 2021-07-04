Pay out for NSFAF students, finally

The Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) will award financial assistance to 16 185 applicants who meet the NSFAF funding criteria for the 2021 academic year, according to the Ministry of Higher Education, Training and Innovation.

In a media statement, the ministry said that around 23 000 applications were received by NSFAF, of which 17 394 met funding requirements. However, only 16 185 students will be awarded.

“The validation process is completed and the government through NSFAF will award 16 185 applicants that have met the criteria of income mean-testing, academic performance and priority fields of study,” minister Itah Kandjii-Murangi was quoted as saying in the statement.

This figure includes undergraduates, vocational and postgraduate studies.

Kandjii-Murangi said the list of awardees will be published and shared with institutions of higher education on Monday (5 July 2021).

Students have been anxiously waiting for a response from the fund. The hold-up led to the Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso) stepping in.

A meeting between Nanso, NSFAF and the ministry was held on 29 June, during which pressing matters were discussed, including the hold-up in the release of student award letters for the 2021 academic year.

To this, Kandjii-Marangi said due to the high number of eligible students compared to the limited resources, a further validation by the Ministry of Finance was executed and this resulted in the delay in the announcing of the 2021 funding. – Nampa



