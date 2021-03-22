PAY receives mountain bikes

Bronwen Chase and Gordon Pokolo from FNB with PAY participating children.

FNB Namibia recently handed over a donation of five new mountain bikes to the Physically Active Youth (PAY) programme. This sponsorship will afford younger riders at the PAY programme the opportunity to participate in the league and grow into the senior cycling programmes, one of which is the RMB PAY elite team that competes at national level.

The bank also announced the launch of the FNB School Mountain Bike League which will start on 26 March. “We are excited to kick off our League as it is important for us and our cyclists who work hard to improve their track record in a safe and secure environment,” says Gordon Pokolo, FNB Sponsorships Manager.

Pokolo added that this year a start group has been re-introduced for beginners. “This start group is for the age groups U10 and older, boys and girls and it will take place before the U10 race. This group will race the U8 track to allow those not familiar with off road riding an opportunity to build confidence. Riders may switch from beginner to their own age categories later in the season if they wish.”

The 2021 FNB Schools Mountain Bike leaguewill start on 26 March at the IJG Trails and the Kleine Kuppe Play Pit.

The FNB Schools Mountain Bike League consists of five races and registration for the first race of the 2021 FNB Schools MTB League can be done at the coffee shop at IJG Trails, on 23, 24 and 25 March between 16h30 and 18h00. Entry fees are only N$20 per cyclist or N$150 for the whole season.

“We look forward to welcoming many more cyclists this year. Covid-19 put a slight damper on some of our events last year, but we know that cyclists are rearing to go this year to make up for lost time and to test their abilities against each other” concludes Pokolo.



