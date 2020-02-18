PAY the real winner

The top point of Sunday’s Nedbank Cycle Challenge was not who won the various categories, but rather that 100km winner Belgian cycling record-holder Victor Campenaerts along with second and third placed Dan Craven and Martin Freyer, combined their winnings and donated it to Physically Active Youth (PAY).

In the spirit of giving, sponsors Nedbank added to that amount, meaning the organisation was the big winner of the day, taking home N$52 000.

PAY is a dynamic after-school centre in Katutura, which provides a safe and nurturing learning environment for Namibian children and youth from disadvantaged communities. They cater for learners in Grades 1 to 12 as well as out-of-school youth. Children taking part in the programme regularly participate in cycling, athletics and swimming competitions.

In 2016, and cycling for the PAY team at the time, Sofia Simon became Namibia’s junior female cycling champion, with a good number of former PAY elite cyclists, including Jo-Joe Hamunyela, Fiffy Kashululu and Lucky Mbako, subsequently chosen to represent Namibia at continental races.

When Victor visited the PAY centre at the Multi-Purpose Youth Centre in Katutura last week with local cycling hero, Dan Craven, the Belgian world record holder was so moved by the project that he decided to pledge his prize money to the group if he was to win the Nedbank Cycle Challenge 2020.

Campenaerts donated his N$12 000 winnings to the youth programme and his generosity was matched by Craven, who came in second and Martin Freyer, who ended in third.

Craven, who has been a supporter of PAY since 2012, donated his N$9 000 and Freyer his N$6 000 prize money towards the youth project.

Then Nedbank pledged N$25 000 to the N$27 000 combined winnings as a token of appreciation for the donation made by the podium finishers.

Thuba Sibanda, PAY’s Sports Programme Manager, said they will use the donated funds to strengthen their cycling development structures, which includes support for 120 young cyclists, as well as fixing some bicycles and buy parts.

Nedbank Namibia’s spokesperson Gernot de Klerk, said the bank continues to be inspired by the work PAY has done for the development of cycling. “Nedbank’s approach is that of holistic developmental support to cycling in Namibia. We aim to create a competitive platform for local participants to hone their skills and talent so as to proudly fly the country’s banner whenever they are called upon to compete internationally,” he said.

Nedbank Namibia has been the country’s foremost supporter of cycling for more than three decades.

Craven heaped praise on his friend from Belgium, saying, “All credit goes to Victor. I took him to PAY last week to show him the centre and the good work they are doing. He liked it so much that he decided to donate his prize money if he won any. When he told me I was so happy and impressed, so there was no doubt I was going to follow his gesture and do the same.”

“Going back to the centre last week rekindled my love affair with the project. I have seen so many kids go through the programme and become well-rounded adults. I’ve seen first-hand how it has impacted their lives and given them more opportunities. And I see how many new kids they bring to the sport of cycling. All I see are victories, even though they have to fight really hard and do miracles with limited resources. So they deserve all the support they can get,” said Craven, who is looking to secure a berth for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He had a cryptic response when asked about his attempts to qualify.

“The great thing is that we know that Namibia is sending a male road racer to the Olympics. That is more important than who we actually send. But... I have some very big plans if it were to be me,” said Craven, who was the talk of the Rio Olympics four years ago when he accepted an invitation to compete in the time trials even though he only had equipment for the road race.

