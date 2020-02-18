PAY the real winner

18 February 2020 | Sports

The top point of Sunday’s Nedbank Cycle Challenge was not who won the various categories, but rather that 100km winner Belgian cycling record-holder Victor Campenaerts along with second and third placed Dan Craven and Martin Freyer, combined their winnings and donated it to Physically Active Youth (PAY).
In the spirit of giving, sponsors Nedbank added to that amount, meaning the organisation was the big winner of the day, taking home N$52 000.
PAY is a dynamic after-school centre in Katutura, which provides a safe and nurturing learning environment for Namibian children and youth from disadvantaged communities. They cater for learners in Grades 1 to 12 as well as out-of-school youth. Children taking part in the programme regularly participate in cycling, athletics and swimming competitions.
In 2016, and cycling for the PAY team at the time, Sofia Simon became Namibia’s junior female cycling champion, with a good number of former PAY elite cyclists, including Jo-Joe Hamunyela, Fiffy Kashululu and Lucky Mbako, subsequently chosen to represent Namibia at continental races.
When Victor visited the PAY centre at the Multi-Purpose Youth Centre in Katutura last week with local cycling hero, Dan Craven, the Belgian world record holder was so moved by the project that he decided to pledge his prize money to the group if he was to win the Nedbank Cycle Challenge 2020.
Campenaerts donated his N$12 000 winnings to the youth programme and his generosity was matched by Craven, who came in second and Martin Freyer, who ended in third.
Craven, who has been a supporter of PAY since 2012, donated his N$9 000 and Freyer his N$6 000 prize money towards the youth project.
Then Nedbank pledged N$25 000 to the N$27 000 combined winnings as a token of appreciation for the donation made by the podium finishers.
Thuba Sibanda, PAY’s Sports Programme Manager, said they will use the donated funds to strengthen their cycling development structures, which includes support for 120 young cyclists, as well as fixing some bicycles and buy parts.
Nedbank Namibia’s spokesperson Gernot de Klerk, said the bank continues to be inspired by the work PAY has done for the development of cycling. “Nedbank’s approach is that of holistic developmental support to cycling in Namibia. We aim to create a competitive platform for local participants to hone their skills and talent so as to proudly fly the country’s banner whenever they are called upon to compete internationally,” he said.
Nedbank Namibia has been the country’s foremost supporter of cycling for more than three decades.
Craven heaped praise on his friend from Belgium, saying, “All credit goes to Victor. I took him to PAY last week to show him the centre and the good work they are doing. He liked it so much that he decided to donate his prize money if he won any. When he told me I was so happy and impressed, so there was no doubt I was going to follow his gesture and do the same.”
“Going back to the centre last week rekindled my love affair with the project. I have seen so many kids go through the programme and become well-rounded adults. I’ve seen first-hand how it has impacted their lives and given them more opportunities. And I see how many new kids they bring to the sport of cycling. All I see are victories, even though they have to fight really hard and do miracles with limited resources. So they deserve all the support they can get,” said Craven, who is looking to secure a berth for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
He had a cryptic response when asked about his attempts to qualify.
“The great thing is that we know that Namibia is sending a male road racer to the Olympics. That is more important than who we actually send. But... I have some very big plans if it were to be me,” said Craven, who was the talk of the Rio Olympics four years ago when he accepted an invitation to compete in the time trials even though he only had equipment for the road race.

Similar News

 

Rolbalspelers kies koers na Australië

23 hours ago | Sports

Yolanda Nel Namibiese rolbalspelers gaan later vanjaar hul land in Australië verteenwoordig tydens die Wêreld Rolbalkampioenskappe wat daar plaasvind.Die span het verlede jaar in Wallis...

Otjijere and Truck Team win at Valentine’s tourney

23 hours ago | Sports

Otjijere and Truck Team won the football and netball categories of the eighth edition of the Katutura Sports Union (KASU) Valentine’s competition respectively, held at...

Bronze for our Roodly

1 day - 17 February 2020 | Sports

Namibia’s wheelchair racer Roodly Gowaseb came third at the Outeniqua wheelchair challenge in George, South Africa on Saturday.The race which is exclusively for disabled athletes...

KBF juniors strut their stuff

1 day - 17 February 2020 | Sports

The Khomas Boxing Federation (KBF) held a tournament with seven clubs participating and 32 boxers trading leather at Windhoek’s After School Centre on Saturday to...

KASU tournament finals on Saturday

4 days ago - 14 February 2020 | Sports

The eighth edition of the Katutura Sports Union’s (KASU) Valentine’s competition will come to an end on Saturday at the Katutura Sports Complex.The Valentine’s competition,...

Soccer trials start in Omaheke

4 days ago - 13 February 2020 | Sports

The Omaheke region will conduct trials between Saturday and 29 February at the Desert Rollers training ground in Gobabis for all eligible players as it...

Wheels for Roodly

5 days ago - 13 February 2020 | Sports

Eighteen years ago Roodly Gowaseb sat in the back seat of a car, probably thinking back on the last soccer game he played for his...

Local rugby clashes on SuperSport

5 days ago - 13 February 2020 | Sports

The SuperSport Rugby Challenge sees a combination of school, club and provincial rugby action at the rugby festivals during 2020, and best of all is...

Developing youth soccer

6 days ago - 12 February 2020 | Sports

The HopSol Khomas Youth League is set to continue for a fourth consecutive year following the renewal of the N$1 million annual sponsorship deal by...

Indoor hockey on fire

6 days ago - 11 February 2020 | Sports

The opening fixtures of the 2020 Bank Windhoek National Indoor Hockey League (NIHL) took place in the capital last weekend, with exciting matches in both...

Latest News

Myth busting – The truth...

18th of February 13:34 | Banking

Everyone of working age should have a will, however many of us shy away from it using a variety of excuses. In reality, it’s the...

New employees welcomed

18th of February 13:25 | Banking

Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Group officially welcomed 27 new employees during a two-day New Employee Orientation Programme held at the bank’s People Development Department in...

The magic of the trees

34 minutes ago | Local News

Yolanda Nel “Every one of you should be wizards and guardians and act as protectors because trees are magic.”This was the message by Prof Judith...

Vat jou goed en trek...

2 hours ago | Local News

Yolanda Nel Inwoners van Rehoboth het ’n petisie opgestel vir die onmiddellike afdanking van die dorp se uitvoerende hoof asook die hoof van die tegniese...

Residents build their own...

2 hours ago | Health

The Japanese government donated US$150 000 (about N$2 million) towards a project aimed at empowering residents living in informal settlements on how to build their...

Ridding Namibia of killer plants

13 hours ago | Environment

Gunhild Voigts – Pictured here is the Madagascar rubber vine (Cryptostegia grandiflora): Robust and beautifully green, surviving drought, an excellent climber, bearing beautiful flowers in...

Sibs sharing? Here’s how

14 hours ago | Life Style

Especially in today’s economy, it is not always affordable to own a home with a bedroom for each of your children.According to Adrian Goslett of...

Safety online, offline and all...

14 hours ago | Banking

The last thing you want to think about is someone taking your phone or wallet or gaining access to your personal information. Unfortunately fraudsters know...

Awards for banking excellence

20 hours ago | Banking

Bank Windhoek was recognised with two Diamond Arrow PMR Awards and two Golden Arrow PMR Awards at the annual PMR Africa Namibia Country Survey Business...

Load More