Pay with crypto here!

01 April 2021 | Business

Furniture retailer Nictus announced that it would be accepting current mainstream digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash for furniture purchases at its five branches countrywide via the retailer’s newly launched online store (www.nictusonline.com.na)
Bitcoin and Ethereum are some of world’s fastest growing digital currencies. 1 Bitcoin is currently worth N$779 538.82 whilst 1 Ethereum is valued at N$23 466.48.
According to Nictus’ Chief Executive Officer, Francois Wahl, the retailer intends on keeping all received crypto currencies in its treasury in their original digital form as opposed to converting them to cash (fiat currency).
The retailer also mentioned that digital currency payments are just an alternative to keep up with technological advancements and will not replace cash purchases with the Namibia dollar.

