PDM goes green

06 June 2021 | Environment

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) has committed to planting 1 000 trees across the country in the next 12 months in a bid to address climate change.
“In line with the dynamic and transformative governance of this movement, we affirm to plant 1 000 trees across the breadth and length of our Republic in the next 12 months,” PDM leader McHenry Venaani said during the party’s central committee meeting held in Windhoek on Saturday. “Our shadow minister of environment shall be tasked with leading this initiative and ushering in a new age of green governance and geopolitics.”
Venaani highlighted that the United Nations Inter-Governmental Panel on Climate Change in 2018 predicted that some of the most severe social and economic damage from the rise in global temperatures could come as soon as 2040.
“Our natural assets are under an unprecedented threat from climate change, environmental degradation and the loss of our biodiversity. We require coordinated and integrated responses to climate change for the effective management of the inevitable impact of climate change. We must all make a fair contribution to the global effort to stabilise greenhouse gas concentrations so that economic and social development can proceed in an environmentally sustainable manner,” he said.
The official opposition leader noted that developed countries must continue to honour their historic obligations and responsibilities, as part of their commitments made in the context of the global partnership for development. – Nampa

