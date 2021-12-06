PE4Life manuals get a trial run

06 December 2021 | Education

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MEAC), the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service together with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) through their joint IPESS programme hosted a PE4Life guide trial run at a school.
The current PE4Life educators’ guide for grade 8 – 9 that is presently being drafted needed to be gauged as to its appropriateness. The event was hosted at the Immanuel Shifidi Secondary School and 27 learners attended the day, while 17 representatives from MoEAC, PE teachers, UNAM lecturers, education officers from the Khomas regional education directorate also took part in these practical sessions.
The event was even more fun than expected as the Pupkewitz Foundation sponsored the catering for the day, making sure all learners, teachers and trainers were well looked after.
This grade 8 – 9 physical education guide for educators in Namibia is part of a series that supports physical education teachers, coaches and other educators to run quality physical education lessons at school or after school. The guides provide knowledge about some underlying concepts and theories but also guidance on how to structure and plan a physical education session as well as providing 20 practical sample sessions.
This PE4Life trial run was carried out to make sure that the practical sessions are age-appropriate, instructions are clear, the set-up is right and each exercise works in practice as planned and conceived on the page.

Testing theories
When creating manuals, guidebooks and guidelines, in theory things can work well, but in reality, they may not work. The concept of PE4Life combines physical education with the Sport 4 Development approach, which aims for lifelong learning in regards to life skills or health topics. This event was very useful and the Grade 8 and 9 learners from the Immanuel Shifidi Secondary School as well as the Goreangab Junior Secondary School certainly put the exercises and the guide through its paces, giving the creators valuable insights and information.
By invitation from the ministries and GIZ, the Pupkewitz Foundation was honored to extend their support. By sponsoring this event, the foundation is doing its part to raise awareness of a high quality physical education, enabling learners to relish and prosper in many kinds of physical activity; developing competence and confidence, concepts of fairness and personal and social responsibility.
A highlight of the theory, was the passion of the participants with regards to sport participation. There was an interesting discussion about ensuring that not just children and youth understand the value of sports and PE, but that adults/parents/teachers also see the relevance and actually support their children in their sporting endeavours.
Moreover, it was emphasized that sport is not just about the elites and those who make it far. Participation at the foundation level is the most important, which can start at school as part of PE lessons. Development such as life skills, teamwork, learning how to deal with adversity, social development and interaction, gameplay as well as physical development and acquiring skills that will lead to a healthy lifestyle are all part and parcel of the programme.
Feedback was collected during and after the trial run which will be incorporated in the current draft of the guide. The guide is expected to be published in January 2022.

Similar News

 

Third Go4Gold training done and dusted

21 hours ago | Education

Cognisant of the value of their team, Gondwana Collection Namibia believes in giving their staff the opportunity to improve their knowledge and skills, and advance...

Science Week in full swing

2 weeks ago - 23 November 2021 | Education

The annual Science Week started in the capital on Monday. The official program runs until Friday and resumes in Swakopmund from 6 to 11 December.For...

Goodies for Oruuua PS

2 weeks ago - 23 November 2021 | Education

O&L Leisure recently handed over a donation of snack packs prepared by Pick n Pay and toiletries including soap, sanitary pads, and toothpaste, amongst other...

PE4life manuals go countrywide

2 weeks ago - 22 November 2021 | Education

The PE4Life physical education manuals are being distributed across all regions to educators at schools.The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC), together with the...

Windhoek Gym wins investment challenge

2 weeks ago - 17 November 2021 | Education

Old Mutual in partnership with the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX) along with other partners, awarded the top five winning teams that took part in the...

Empowering students beyond graduation

3 weeks ago - 11 November 2021 | Education

STADIO recently launched the Khulisa Student Share Scheme that gives the post-graduate class of 2021, STADIO Holdings shares. The students will receive their shares upon...

Celebrating the children of the world

3 weeks ago - 09 November 2021 | Education

Yolanda Nel November 20 marks World Children’s Day to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare.Unicef, together with the non-profit organisation...

Maass Unam’s new registrar

1 month - 01 November 2021 | Education

The University of Namibia Council announced the appointment of associate professor Erika Maass (pictured) as the university’s registrar, for a period of five years, effective...

Submit qualification evaluations early – NQA

1 month - 28 October 2021 | Education

The Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA) said it has noted an escalation of requests for urgent evaluation of qualifications. As a result, qualification holders often miss...

The science of rest

1 month - 21 October 2021 | Education

Margareth-Rose Kangootui & Lydia SageusShouts of laughter and joy were the order of the day at Hage Geingob UNAM Campus on 13 October 2021, as...

Latest News

Third Go4Gold training done and...

21 hours ago | Education

Cognisant of the value of their team, Gondwana Collection Namibia believes in giving their staff the opportunity to improve their knowledge and skills, and advance...

PE4Life manuals get a trial...

21 hours ago | Education

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MEAC), the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service together with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) through...

e-Health to assist system

1 day - 06 December 2021 | Health

The health ministry on Friday launched the national e-Health strategy aimed at enhancing healthcare delivery in Namibia and promoting universal healthcare through Information and Communication...

Namibian honoured at Oxford

1 day - 06 December 2021 | People

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian who studied law at the University of Oxford in England, has been honoured with the Prof Surya Subedi Prize for best...

Voortrekkers gaan groot vir renosters

1 day - 06 December 2021 | Sports

Windhoek • Karli RudolphDie Voortrekkers vier vanjaar hul 90ste bestaansjaar met die tema “Voortrekkers gaan groot”.Die Namibiese Voortrekkers het daarom besluit om hul eie span...

Leader for a Lifetime

1 day - 06 December 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Lindo AntonioDecember 3rd is the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a day when the rights and well-being of all people with disabilities...

Lord of the trees

1 day - 06 December 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • Lea Dillmann“Do you see that large tree growing there?” Jaco Fourie asks, pointing to a tree about 30 meters high with thick, curved...

Hommeltuie by olifante: Só gebruik...

1 day - 06 December 2021 | Environment

Navorsers van die Universiteit Stellenbosch het praktiese riglyne en voorgestelde etiese protokolle geskryf oor hoe om olifante so min as moontlik te steur wanneer oor...

Wildfires rage for ten days

4 days ago - 03 December 2021 | Disasters

Windhoek • [email protected] large number of cattle are grazing along district roads northeast of Windhoek where devastating veld fires have forced farmers between Steinhausen and...

Load More