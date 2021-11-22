PE4life manuals go countrywide

Learners of A.I. Steenkamp Primary School with their booklets. Photo contributed

The PE4Life physical education manuals are being distributed across all regions to educators at schools.

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC), together with the University of Namibia (UNAM) and GIZ’s regional programme “Sport for Development in Africa” (S4DA), have created these guides through the Integrated Physical Education and School Sports Programme (IPESS) – a total of 3 575 guides handed over to educators with a total value of almost N$320 000.

With manuals earmarked for the pre-primary to grade 3 and for the learners in grade 10 and 11, further handovers are planned in the coming months.

Following the first handover on 19 November at the A.I. Steenkamp Primary School in Windhoek, another 850 guides will soon be handed over to the educators for grades 4-7, valued at N$145 000.

Physical education and school sports are essential for learners and their overall health, social skills development and it teaches them to work and play in teams. These manuals will give the educators the relevant tools they need to teach all facets of quality physical education.

The guides complement the already existing PE syllabus and guide educators; such as teachers, coaches and community workers. It will give them a structured method in which to foster lifelong participation in physical activity and sport to the learners and to support a holistic development of the children; physically, cognitively, emotionally and socially.



Roles and responsibilities

The guides provide some theory around the concept of PE4Life (physical education for life) as well as setting out the roles and responsibilities of the PE4Life educators. Just as importantly, the guides will teach ‘soft-skills’ around the concept of safeguarding children during PE and sport. It is vital that any form of physical activity is done in a safe environment for learners.

Participating in sport should be safe, inclusive, and enjoyable for all participants and everyone. This means that learners with all levels of abilities and certainly those with any form of disability should be included and able to participate. The manuals deals with this topic specifically and how to adapt activities so that every can participate and do so safely.

Friederike Kroner of GIZ S4DA said: “Kids love to run and play games, during the pandemic this has been very difficult for them, but thankfully Namibia is opening up again. Now, even within the school environment they will be able to play sports and receive adequate physical education as part of their curriculum based on guidelines and activities set out in the PE4Life manuals.” The creation of the manual is the result of an ongoing partnership between the Ministries and GIZ through the IPESS programme together with other stakeholders.

Principal Rudolfine Kamahene of the A.I. Steenkamp Primary School in Windhoek said: “It is so exciting for the teachers, instructors and especially for the children to know that their PE lessons will have the proper structure and transfer the skills they will be able to use the rest of their lives. Whether they are on the field of play or off it. The manuals will certainly be put to good use.”

