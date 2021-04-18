Pension on wheels launched

18 April 2021 | Local News

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) launched their pension on wheels truck that is a full mobile office, equipped to withstand harsh road conditions.

It will be operated by regional client service consultants on a rotational basis, who will be responsible for handling all
benefits enquiries pertaining to claims, rules, and procedures.

This initiative comes from GIPF members having to travel long hours from remote areas to access GIPF services. The consultants will also be providing member statements. They will also be able to assist in the collection of claims and documents..

“On 14 August 2013, the GIPF launched the first pension on wheels' mobile office, a customized van, which was intended to extend the Fund’s national reach to members in remote areas, however the Fund later realized that there are certain areas a van cannot access due to the harsh road conditions, to reach members in remote areas," said David Nuyoma, GIPF CEO and Principal Officer. This motivated the team to acquire the new 4x4 truck.

“Our national footprint is not adequate given the geographical spread of our membership base and this leaves many members and beneficiaries travelling long distances for services at our offices. "This 4x4 truck will now close that gap and will take GIPF services to the members in remote areas of Namibia," Nuyoma said.

Similar News

 

CoW adapting, planning for sustainable future

5 days ago - 14 April 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] the amount of challenges the City of Windhoek faces, Council has the responsibility to adaptand plan for a more sustainable future.According to...

‘Windhoek has delivered nothing’ - Amupanda

1 week ago - 11 April 2021 | Local News

Windhoek Mayor Job Amupanda says he is disappointed by the slow pace at which residential plotsare serviced at Goreangab Extension Four.The project forms part of...

Local manufacture of uniforms ‘soon’

1 week ago - 11 April 2021 | Local News

Trade minister Lucia Iipumbu said the School Uniform Project aimed to embargo the importation ofschool uniforms and having them produced locally, is at an advanced...

New policy for shebeens in residential areas on the...

1 week ago - 06 April 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] City of Windhoek (CoW) has recommended that the University of Namibia and the Namibia University of Science and Technology be approached to conduct research...

Mayor campaigns for developmental state

3 weeks ago - 29 March 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] were lashing back and forth after mayor Job Amupanda referred to the heads ofstate as the “political elite”.Former mayor Fransina Kahungu said...

Family’s fate in court’s hands

3 weeks ago - 26 March 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] fate of new-born twins Paula and Maya Lühl Delgado who have been prohibited from entering Namibia with their Namibian father, now rests...

Chill out in the bush

3 weeks ago - 23 March 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] to Finkenstein Estate for the ever-popular Bush Market and be surrounded in thebeautiful natural veld this Saturday (27 March).The Finkenstein Bush Market...

Last goodbyes for van Wyk

4 weeks ago - 22 March 2021 | Local News

Outjo • [email protected] the coffin of the 54-year-old Gerhard van Wyk was lowered into the ground at the gravesite in Outjo in Thursday, sobs of...

CoW audit causes concerns

1 month - 18 March 2021 | Local News

Windhoek [email protected] residents are upset by the current audit exercise taking place in the capital, with Covid19protocols – or the lack thereof – causing a...

SPCA yard sale around the corner

1 month - 17 March 2021 | Local News

Have unwanted and unused items in your house, just taking up space? The SPCA is happy to take that off your hands.The SPCA in Windhoek...

Latest News

Covid testing capacity increased again

2 hours ago | Health

Together with the University of Namibia and in addition to the initial machine availed at the launch of the lab in August last year, Debmarine...

Revival, Kudos continue their dominance

2 hours ago | Sports

The Central Volleyball Association (CVA) continued with its league games at the University of Namibia (Unam) and the Patrick Iyambo Police College on Saturday.During the...

NGOs plan the way forward

3 hours ago | Society

In partnership with the Bank Windhoek Social Investment Fund and the Lithon Foundation, the Capricorn Foundation recently hosted an online capacity building workshop for NGOs...

Big cheque for DTS Futsal...

3 hours ago | Sports

After the success of the 2020 Nedbank DTS Futsal Tournament, Nedbank has again sponsored N$100 000 towards the DTS Futsal Development Team this year. The...

Family crushed by court ruling...

16 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] what has been described as a judicial cop out, a Namibian High Court judge on Monday refused to set aside the Ministry...

Ignore the myths and get...

21 hours ago | Health

Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, Esther Muinjangue, said Namibians should ignore myths around Covid-19 vaccines and get vaccinated. She said this on Friday...

Educate children on their rights...

21 hours ago | Crime

Children’s advocate Ingrid Husselmann said having a good legal framework for child protection is not enough in Namibia and more needs to be done to...

Post-budget event unpacks Namibia's fiscal...

1 day - 18 April 2021 | Business

RMB Namibia held a post-budget event with clients in Windhoek and Swakopmund under the theme 'Unpacking Namibia’s fiscal sustainability trajectory.'Ruusa Nandago, FirstRand Namibia Economist talked...

Women seen in house buying...

1 day - 18 April 2021 | Business

The FNB House Price Index posted an annual growth of 3.5% year on year at the end of 2020 compared to -4.7% y/y recorded over...

Load More