Pension on wheels launched

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) launched their pension on wheels truck that is a full mobile office, equipped to withstand harsh road conditions.



It will be operated by regional client service consultants on a rotational basis, who will be responsible for handling all

benefits enquiries pertaining to claims, rules, and procedures.



This initiative comes from GIPF members having to travel long hours from remote areas to access GIPF services. The consultants will also be providing member statements. They will also be able to assist in the collection of claims and documents..



“On 14 August 2013, the GIPF launched the first pension on wheels' mobile office, a customized van, which was intended to extend the Fund’s national reach to members in remote areas, however the Fund later realized that there are certain areas a van cannot access due to the harsh road conditions, to reach members in remote areas," said David Nuyoma, GIPF CEO and Principal Officer. This motivated the team to acquire the new 4x4 truck.



“Our national footprint is not adequate given the geographical spread of our membership base and this leaves many members and beneficiaries travelling long distances for services at our offices. "This 4x4 truck will now close that gap and will take GIPF services to the members in remote areas of Namibia," Nuyoma said.