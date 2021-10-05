Pension payments start today

05 October 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected]

Epupa Investments today begins their monthly payments of pension grants, disability grants and funeral benefits to beneficiaries at 12 points in the capital. By next week, towns across the country will be visited to pay out these grants.
Epupa has been distributing pensions and other grants on behalf of government for the past ten years, and according to Kasikile Kambiri, the company's head of finance and operations, service delivery to 35 000 additional beneficiaries from Nampost will not affect their obligations.
Since September, beneficiaries can no longer withdraw cash directly at post offices without Nampost bank cards and accounts.
Kambiri says the additional number of beneficiaries is small fry compared to the more than 200 000 beneficiaries that Epupa already serves.
The executive director of the ministry of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare, Esther Lusepani, said last week that the responsibility for these grants would be transferred to regional councils.
The ministry has been in charge of these grants since March 2020 when previous ministries merged.
She says almost a fifth of all Namibian households are dependent on pension benefits.
According to the ministry, more than half of Namibian households consist of extended families and about 10% include non-family members.
“Grandparents sometimes take care of children whose parents work, have AIDS or are dead, and often use their state pension to pay for the children’s education. The composition of rural Namibia also indicates that the vast majority of families usually consist of more than five members, with only one breadwinner. It is estimated that almost a fifth of all families depend on state pensions as the only source of income,” she says.

‘Easier access’
She adds that it is “to ensure that people have easier access to services in their area, and that the ministry decentralizes its social welfare functions, which consist of the provision of pension grants, disability grants and funeral benefits”.
Government's decentralization policy demands the strengthening of regional and local authorities through the transfer of powers.
The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) last week released research indicating that decentralization is not being properly applied.
Researcher Kitty Mcgirr says the policy is not applied consistently, especially by line ministries, which leaves regional councils with more administrative responsibilities but without the resources or authority to carry out their duties effectively.
Even though regional councillors are closer to their voters - because they are directly elected - it is less important as long as regional councils are not given the power to improve their communities, she says.
Ministerial spokesperson Lukas Haufiku, added that “when it comes to decentralization, it refers to the administration. The actual budget remains with the ministry. The money is transferred from the ministry to the paymaster, either the bank in question, or Nampost, or Epupa,” he said.
Kambiri says Epupa has already distributed about N$20 billion over the last ten years without losing a cent of government's money.
He says Epupa is like a mobile bank that brings money to beneficiaries, without extra expenses, and thus can boost rural economies.
In terms of the impact of decentralization, he says government will inform the company as needed, as Epupa has been appointed by government. “I expect things to stay basically the same,” he says.
On the chaos experienced at the distribution of pensions in Keetmanshoop last month, Kambiri says it was due to miscommunication between the ministry and town council. Apparently there was confusion about the premises where the money would be paid out.
The problem was solved by allocating a hall in the town where beneficiaries will receive their payment next Wednesday, he says.
Outstanding payments for August and September can still be claimed this month.

Similar News

 

Report blasts severe neglect of San

11 hours ago | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] new Amnesty International report contains damning findings of the Namibian government’s devastating neglect of the marginalised and poverty stricken San community, that...

Chelsi visits Orlindi

3 days ago - 03 October 2021 | Social Issues

Miss Namibia 2021, Chelsi Shikongo, visited the Orlindi Orphanage in Windhoek recently, where she spent a few amazing hours with the children. “The team, led...

‘Safeguard rights of persons with albinism’ - Manombe-Ncube

1 week ago - 28 September 2021 | Social Issues

Deputy Minister of Disability Affairs in the Presidency, Alexia Manombe-Ncube, has called on Namibians to safeguard the protection and rights of persons with albinism.Speaking at...

Kindergarten feeding changes lives

1 week ago - 27 September 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] than 5 500 vulnerable pre-schoolers receive three free meals at 135 kindergartens across Windhoek’s poverty-stricken informal settlements.The programme is one component of...

BIG speaks out about poverty blueprint

1 week ago - 26 September 2021 | Social Issues

The Basic Income Grant (BIG) Coalition of Namibia said that it has taken note that the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare...

Bespoke app for counselling San

2 weeks ago - 22 September 2021 | Social Issues

In a bid to curb high school dropout rates at Donkerbos settlement in the Omaheke region, a Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) Computer...

Giving frontline officers breathing room

3 weeks ago - 13 September 2021 | Social Issues

While Covid has altered the way of life for many of us, frontline officers like health professionals, police officers and military personnel have borne the...

Communities flock to pop-up vaccination sites

3 weeks ago - 10 September 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] to 450 Covid-19 vaccines were administered at two pop-up vaccination stations spearheaded by the Office of the First Lady since last week....

Colourful murals bring smiles

3 weeks ago - 10 September 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] the children’s cancer ward at the Windhoek central hospital, the youngsters have huge smiles on their faces after the walls of the...

Boost for Christ’s Hope kids

3 weeks ago - 09 September 2021 | Social Issues

The Capricorn Foundation donated N$246 000 to Christ’s Hope International Namibia, whose dedication and commitment assists orphaned and vulnerable children impacted by AIDS and poverty.Christ’s...

Latest News

Air pollution: Namibia ‘skating on...

11 hours ago | Environment

The unregulated production of charcoal poses a serious health hazard to farmworkers who are exposed to life-threatening emissions without any recourse in sight, Auditor-General (AG)...

Conservation partnership

11 hours ago | Education

In the last year, Namib Mills has donated tonnes of pasta, rice, maize-meal, and other power-packed provisions to the N/a’an ku sê Foundation on a...

Report blasts severe neglect of...

11 hours ago | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] new Amnesty International report contains damning findings of the Namibian government’s devastating neglect of the marginalised and poverty stricken San community, that...

Search for copper at Gobabis

12 hours ago | Business

Gobabis • [email protected] in the Gobabis area can expect visitors next week when an electromagnetic aerial survey kicks off in the area on Thursday, 14...

Nampol reacts to traffic video

1 day - 05 October 2021 | Police

A video circulating on social media since last week, in which a member of the public is heard questioning and / or is involved in...

Pension payments start today

1 day - 05 October 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] Investments today begins their monthly payments of pension grants, disability grants and funeral benefits to beneficiaries at 12 points in the capital....

Hoofstad ’n sanitêre tydbom

1 day - 05 October 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] nedersettings in die hoofstad sal heel moontlik eendag met ’n lelike skok wakker word as die munisipaliteit nie vinnig beweeg om genoegsame...

More service audits for capital

1 day - 05 October 2021 | Local News

The City of Windhoek once again resumed with their municipal service audit, which was piloted in Cimbebasia and Klein Windhoek in March and April this...

Education is key if Namibia...

1 day - 05 October 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Ned SibeyaAs a “developing” nation, Namibia is constantly trying to improve the social-economic standards of the country and of its people.It does not...

Load More