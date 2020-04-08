Pensioners flock to pay point

08 April 2020 | Social Issues

Despite the prohibition of large gatherings called on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 700 pensioners and other grant beneficiaries in Gobabis flocked to NamPost to collect their monthly social grants on Tuesday.
When Nampa arrived at the Gobabis NamPost Tuesday morning, a great number of pensioners and grant beneficiaries were already lined up to collect their grants in close proximity of each other without any protective gear.
This was before the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) arrived to enforce and maintain social distancing.
Speaking to Nampa, Gobabis NamPost Control Postmaster Anton Gariseb said they are aware of the large numbers that turn up to collect social grants every month and thus have taken the necessary precautions to ensure that the health of the people is priority. “We have about 2 000 beneficiaries who collect their grants using identification cards, then we have those that have NamPost smart card accounts, so it is really a large number when combined,” he said.
In collaboration with the Gobabis constituency disaster risk management committee, NamPost has involved the constituency council office, the regional council and Gobabis Municipality to assist in various areas, as well as NamPol to ensure that social distance is enforced in the queue and to avoid the gathering of people once they have collected their grants.
NamPost also provided hand sanitiser for everyone as they entered the premises and only four people were allowed into the NamPost building at a time while the rest queued outside to wait for their turn.
Gariseb added that even though it was a challenge getting everyone to abide by the just-introduced guidelines, order was maintained. “The pension payouts will be distributed throughout the rest of the week and the same process will be followed throughout,” he said. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Old Mutual starts food roll-out

1 day - 08 April 2020 | Social Issues

Old Mutual Namibia handed over their first consignment of food parcels to the Psychosocial Support Response Team under the National Health Emergency Management Committee that...

A helping hand for seniors

3 days ago - 06 April 2020 | Social Issues

Youth activist Edson Uapingene donated some day-to-day necessities to 20 elderly residents at the Katutura Old Age Home over the weekend.The necessities worth around N$4...

Tip that tap for your health

1 week ago - 02 April 2020 | Social Issues

RMB Namibia through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust donated N$500 000 to assist a Covid-19 emergency response programme directly targeting Windhoek’s informal settlements.RMB Namibia’s chief...

Food for CBD car guards

1 week ago - 30 March 2020 | Social Issues

The Capricorn Group donated food hampers to a group of homeless car guards working in the surrounding areas of the group’s head office last Friday.The...

SPCA continues taking care of four-legged friends

3 weeks ago - 17 March 2020 | Social Issues

The SPCA in Windhoek has reacted to the presence of COVID-19 in the area, saying that as an organisation they are accustomed to working to...

Hope defies all odds

1 month - 17 February 2020 | Social Issues

Julienne van Rooyen - Windhoek Express (WE) recently met up with four extraordinary ladies. WE undertook a road trip with them to visit some of...

Love for sale

1 month - 13 February 2020 | Social Issues

Economic challenges have driven some Namibian women into entering marriages of convenience with foreign nationals for as little as N$500 per month, deputy minister of...

NCS and UNODC clean up

2 months ago - 05 February 2020 | Social Issues

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in collaboration with the Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) launched a soap and detergent manufacturing project for...

CoTA sings for CAN

2 months ago - 04 February 2020 | Social Issues

The College of the Arts (CoTA) hosts the Christmas Memories Concert in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) every year. Last year’s event...

Pupkewitz Hino supports SPCA

2 months ago - 28 January 2020 | Social Issues

Pupkewitz Motors believes in giving back to their community and country, and thanks to their loyal customers and hardworking staff, they are able to do.According...

Latest News

Opwindende nuwe studierigtings in Windhoek...

5 hours ago | Education

Die Afrikaanse hoëronderwysinstelling Akademia het vroeër hierdie week opwindende nuwe kwalifikasies vir 2021 aangekondig, onder andere hylle eerste nagraadse kwalifikasies en ’n eerste programaanbod vanuit...

More HOPE for economy

6 hours ago | Banking

FirstRand Namibia announced the establishment of HOPE – the Health Optimisation Pandemic Emergency Fund, which is aimed at leveraging the group’s capacity and capabilities to...

Make working remotely work for...

6 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Janle ViljoenThink back a few weeks ago and imagine someone telling you that within the next few days, your child’s school will be...

More PPE for NamPol

6 hours ago | Local News

Gem Diamonds Namibia donated items worth N$100 000 to NamPol to be used during the fight against the spread of Covid-19.At the handover, Gem Diamonds...

Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb reaffirms...

16 hours ago | Energy

Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb reaffirmed its support to the Tsumeb community by improving the preparedness levels of the Tsumeb District hospital should the COVID-19 virus...

Pensioners flock to pay point

23 hours ago | Social Issues

Despite the prohibition of large gatherings called on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 700 pensioners and other grant beneficiaries in Gobabis flocked to NamPost...

Old Mutual starts food roll-out

1 day - 08 April 2020 | Social Issues

Old Mutual Namibia handed over their first consignment of food parcels to the Psychosocial Support Response Team under the National Health Emergency Management Committee that...

Donations for the most vulnerable

1 day - 08 April 2020 | Society

Following a rapid assessment conducted in Windhoek, approximately 900 persons in need of shelter were identified with different material, social and health needs, while various...

Donate now!

1 day - 08 April 2020 | Society

The recent declaration of a lockdown in the Khomas and Erongo regions has led to the cancellation of numerous educational, corporate and industrial blood donation...

Load More