Pensioners flock to pay point

Gobabis Pensioners in a queue to collect social grants. Photo Nampa

Despite the prohibition of large gatherings called on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 700 pensioners and other grant beneficiaries in Gobabis flocked to NamPost to collect their monthly social grants on Tuesday.

When Nampa arrived at the Gobabis NamPost Tuesday morning, a great number of pensioners and grant beneficiaries were already lined up to collect their grants in close proximity of each other without any protective gear.

This was before the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) arrived to enforce and maintain social distancing.

Speaking to Nampa, Gobabis NamPost Control Postmaster Anton Gariseb said they are aware of the large numbers that turn up to collect social grants every month and thus have taken the necessary precautions to ensure that the health of the people is priority. “We have about 2 000 beneficiaries who collect their grants using identification cards, then we have those that have NamPost smart card accounts, so it is really a large number when combined,” he said.

In collaboration with the Gobabis constituency disaster risk management committee, NamPost has involved the constituency council office, the regional council and Gobabis Municipality to assist in various areas, as well as NamPol to ensure that social distance is enforced in the queue and to avoid the gathering of people once they have collected their grants.

NamPost also provided hand sanitiser for everyone as they entered the premises and only four people were allowed into the NamPost building at a time while the rest queued outside to wait for their turn.

Gariseb added that even though it was a challenge getting everyone to abide by the just-introduced guidelines, order was maintained. “The pension payouts will be distributed throughout the rest of the week and the same process will be followed throughout,” he said. – Nampa

