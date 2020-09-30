PEPFAR assistance to Namibia continues

US$89 million for HIV prevention, care and treatment in 2021

30 September 2020 | Health

US Ambassador Lisa Johnson announced that the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) will contribute U$89 million to Namibia in 2021 to fight HIV. The funding amount is an increase from U$81 million that the PEPFAR program provided in 2020.
The support will move US-Namibian efforts another step toward reaching HIV epidemic control, Johnson said at a media briefing on Tuesday.
“Namibia is a global leader in nearing epidemic control; 95% of people with HIV know their status; 95% of people with HIV who know their status are on treatment; and 92% of people on treatment take their medications regularly and are ‘virally suppressed’.”
The 2021 PEPFAR funding, which starts on 1 October 2020, supports the Namibian health ministry to move those percentages even higher, with a goal of reaching 95-95-95.
At the media briefing, the US. Embassy’s PEPFAR Coordinator said that the funding will support the Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS Free, Mentored and Safe (DREAMS) program, and will double its budget and triple the number of adolescent girls and young women it works with to keep them free from HIV.
Advanced HIV-testing techniques (index testing and recency testing) will uncover hotspots of HIV transmission and allow the health ministry to offer treatment to newly discovered patients to halt onward transmission.
PEPFAR will also support the ministry to keep over 200 000 PLHIV on treatment, most of whom will be eligible to take the advanced TLD medication. TLD medication has fewer side effects, works faster to suppress HIV, and is less likely to develop resistance by HIV than other HIV medications.

