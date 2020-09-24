PES and Tekken7 finals this weekend

Pictured FLTR are Matias Fillemon, Flip de Bruyn, Fernando de Sousa, Freddy Mazila, Edan Farmer and Salomé de Bruyn. Photo contributed

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) host the 2020 National Finals for eFootball PES2020 and Tekken7 on Saturday, with Namibia’s finest esports athletes in these PlayStation4 titles playing out for a position on the Namibian esports team.

This weekend’s competition is by invitation only and takes place at APS Guesthouse in Windhoek, where one champion for each title will be decided. The competition is scheduled to start at 10:00 and everyone is invited to come and support our local esports athletes.



Last week’s winners

The second qualifier for these titles was held on 19 September 2020 and the best of the best have prevailed. The results were as follows:

• Tekken7:

1st: Freddy “Zubscop” Mazila

2nd: Flip “Zaraki” de Bruyn

3rd: Matias “Kandali” Fillemon

• eFootball PES2020:

1st: Edan “Fluffy” Farmer

2nd: Fernando “Nanjaros” De Sousa

3rd: Freddy “Zubscop” Mazila



NESA is the official governing body for electronic sports (esports) in Namibia and is registered with the Namibia Sports Commission since 2010. NESA has been hosting national tournaments and awarding national colours for esports since 2014 and has sent Namibian athletes to participate in the IESF Esports World Championships since 2017.

The two athletes selected from this weekend’s finals for Namibian esports team will go on to represent Namibia against South Africa in the online regional competitions of the International Esports Federation’s (IESF’s) Esports World Championship.

Info: Visit the Facebook page @Nesa.Namibia or visit the NESA website at www.esportsnamibia.org

