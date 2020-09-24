PES and Tekken7 finals this weekend

24 September 2020 | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) host the 2020 National Finals for eFootball PES2020 and Tekken7 on Saturday, with Namibia’s finest esports athletes in these PlayStation4 titles playing out for a position on the Namibian esports team.
This weekend’s competition is by invitation only and takes place at APS Guesthouse in Windhoek, where one champion for each title will be decided. The competition is scheduled to start at 10:00 and everyone is invited to come and support our local esports athletes.

Last week’s winners
The second qualifier for these titles was held on 19 September 2020 and the best of the best have prevailed. The results were as follows:
• Tekken7:
1st: Freddy “Zubscop” Mazila
2nd: Flip “Zaraki” de Bruyn
3rd: Matias “Kandali” Fillemon
• eFootball PES2020:
1st: Edan “Fluffy” Farmer
2nd: Fernando “Nanjaros” De Sousa
3rd: Freddy “Zubscop” Mazila

NESA is the official governing body for electronic sports (esports) in Namibia and is registered with the Namibia Sports Commission since 2010. NESA has been hosting national tournaments and awarding national colours for esports since 2014 and has sent Namibian athletes to participate in the IESF Esports World Championships since 2017.
The two athletes selected from this weekend’s finals for Namibian esports team will go on to represent Namibia against South Africa in the online regional competitions of the International Esports Federation’s (IESF’s) Esports World Championship.
Info: Visit the Facebook page @Nesa.Namibia or visit the NESA website at www.esportsnamibia.org

Similar News

 

Namibian esport athletes selected

1 week ago - 16 September 2020 | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) conducted the Dota2 National Tournament’s final event last Saturday – completely online to accommodate the athletes as they were...

Bridge Run now includes coast

1 week ago - 15 September 2020 | Sports

As from tomorrow (16 September), Nedbank Namibia hosts the second edition of the virtual Nedbank Bridge Run in a bid to raise funds for charitable...

NESA in the hot seat on Saturday

2 weeks ago - 10 September 2020 | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) recently concluded the qualifier round for the Dota2 National Tournament.Players competed for a chance to be selected as part...

Namibian soccer stars scoring in SA

2 weeks ago - 09 September 2020 | Sports

Former Brave Warriors striker Henrico Botes says the new generation of Namibian footballers currently plying their trade in South Africa are very talented.The Rehoboth-born player...

Tara Rally off, along with other races

1 month - 11 August 2020 | Sports

Windhoek Motor Club (WMC) Chairperson Richard Slamet said Covid-19 might jeopardise all the hard work the motor sporting sector has been building over the years.According...

Soccer infighting continues

1 month - 10 August 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) has written a letter to 16 football clubs in Namibia inviting them to apply for membership with the association to...

Highs and lows – goals galore at HopSol matches

1 month - 10 August 2020 | Sports

The MTC HopSol Soccer Youth League continued its exciting restart with several high scoring matches over the weekend at the Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS),...

Miller thrilled about Olympics selection

1 month - 10 August 2020 | Sports

Being selected by the Namibia Cycling Federation (NFC) to represent Namibia at the 2021 Olympic Games is a dream come true, national Mountain Bike (MTB)...

Nakale fun run a success

1 month - 10 August 2020 | Sports

The seventh event in the annual Tangeni Nakale Athletics Kids Fun Run was hailed a success on Saturday morning after more than 85 kids participated.The...

Virtual relay a running success

1 month - 06 August 2020 | Sports

A total of 348 participants, comprising 87 teams of four, took part in Bank Windhoek’s Virtual Relay last weekend.A first for Namibia, the charity-based event,...

Latest News

Going green for CP

21 hours ago | Education

Paint the world green for Cerebral Palsy (CP) Awareness on 6 October!As part of this day, Dagbreek Special School will be selling green ribbons at...

DBN Innovation Award winner makes...

22 hours ago | Business

Winner of the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) 2019 Innovation Award, Pulsar Electronics, is making strides with a DBN enterprise development and support package that...

Cultural heritage in the spotlight

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • Steffi BalzarThe annual Namibian Heritage Week currently taking place, is themed “Ombazu Ndjiritutumuna” or “Building Cultural Resilience – the new normal”.The theme deals...

Drive local, support local

22 hours ago | Business

If you are in the market for a new or used Volkswagen, or if your prized possession needs a specialised service, then look no further...

Just the best for baby

22 hours ago | Business

Belle's Baby Boutique opened a mere three months ago, but has grown in leaps and bounds since then.According to owner Isabelle van der Walt, her...

PES and Tekken7 finals this...

22 hours ago | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) host the 2020 National Finals for eFootball PES2020 and Tekken7 on Saturday, with Namibia’s finest esports athletes in these...

Informal residents tackle waste

22 hours ago | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] an estimated 61 tonnes of human faeces plus household trash dumped in Windhoek’s informal settlement open areas every day, the community on...

Take a breath at The...

1 day - 24 September 2020 | Health

“I read a quote recently that said it doesn’t matter how you start with yoga, it works either way,” says Lara-Lyn Ahrens of the Yoga...

For all your POS solutions

1 day - 23 September 2020 | Business

Ever given a second thought to where your till slip comes from? Or the receipt the ATM spits out after withdrawing your hard-earned cash? Or...

Load More