PES and Tekken7 finals this weekend
24 September 2020 | Sports
This weekend’s competition is by invitation only and takes place at APS Guesthouse in Windhoek, where one champion for each title will be decided. The competition is scheduled to start at 10:00 and everyone is invited to come and support our local esports athletes.
Last week’s winners
The second qualifier for these titles was held on 19 September 2020 and the best of the best have prevailed. The results were as follows:
• Tekken7:
1st: Freddy “Zubscop” Mazila
2nd: Flip “Zaraki” de Bruyn
3rd: Matias “Kandali” Fillemon
• eFootball PES2020:
1st: Edan “Fluffy” Farmer
2nd: Fernando “Nanjaros” De Sousa
3rd: Freddy “Zubscop” Mazila
NESA is the official governing body for electronic sports (esports) in Namibia and is registered with the Namibia Sports Commission since 2010. NESA has been hosting national tournaments and awarding national colours for esports since 2014 and has sent Namibian athletes to participate in the IESF Esports World Championships since 2017.
The two athletes selected from this weekend’s finals for Namibian esports team will go on to represent Namibia against South Africa in the online regional competitions of the International Esports Federation’s (IESF’s) Esports World Championship.
Info: Visit the Facebook page @Nesa.Namibia or visit the NESA website at www.esportsnamibia.org