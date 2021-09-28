Pfizer vaccines arrive, thanks to US

The executive director of the ministry of international relations and cooperation, Penda Nanda, is one of the first to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines. US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Jessic Long symbolically hands over the donation of 100 620 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to the Namibian health minister Kalumbi Shangula. They are joined by CDC Namibia’s Clinical Services Branch Chief Dr Steve Hong, and the Namibian deputy minister of the ministry of international relations and cooperation Jenelly Matundu. Staff members of the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) and the Central Medical Stores packing the US-donated Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines into the ultra-low temperature freezers provided by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The US embassy in Windhoek announced the donation of 100 620 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine as part of the US government’s global efforts to fight the pandemic.

The donated vaccines are part of the US pledge to initially provide at least 25 million of 80 million doses globally to Africa. The US government coordinated closely with the African Union, Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), and COVAX on the country allocations. The doses arrived in Windhoek on September 25.

“We mourn the loss of life across the region due to Covid-19 and extend our condolences to those who have lost loved ones to this terrible disease. This donation will help Namibians stay healthy and protected,” said the US Chargé d’Affaires Jessica Long. “These vaccines are part of the US commitment to support Namibia’s fight against the pandemic. We will continue working together to put an end to this pandemic’s high toll on life, livelihoods, and secondary social and economic impacts.”

The 100 620 vaccine doses are part of the Biden-Harris Administration commitment to share US vaccine supply with the world.

As President Biden said, “From the beginning of my presidency, we have been clear-eyed that we need to attack this virus globally as well. This is about our responsibility — our humanitarian obligation to save as many lives as we can — and our responsibility to our values. We’re going to help lead the world out of this pandemic, working alongside our global partners.”

In addition to vaccines, the US government has deployed more than U$541 million in health, humanitarian, and economic support assistance to more than 40 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa to fight the pandemic. They are also providing development finance investments to support vaccine manufacturing on the continent and continue to build on decades of U.S. investment in African health infrastructure for response to this pandemic and prevention of the next.

