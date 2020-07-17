Photocopier for Monte Christo PS

Pictured at the handover are Catharine Vries, Elizabeth Murangi and Brain Kandanga. Photo contributed

Reacting to a request by the Monte Christo Primary School, FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, donated a photocopier valued at N$17 300.

Speaking at the handover, Principal Elizabeth Murangi said that the donation has made it possible for teachers to distribute teaching and learning material in good time. She further thanked FNB on behalf of the school for the generous support.

At the same event, FNB’s Brain Kandanga expressed the hope that the donation will improve the teaching and learning environment at the school to ensure that the leaners have all they need to excel.

“Education is one of the important sectors for the socio-economic development. The foundation has been assisting this sector through various initiatives and sponsorships. We are delighted to partner with Monte Christo Primary School because it allows us to bring resources that enhance the school’s ability to provide quality education, thereby enabling learners to have experiences they otherwise would not receive.”

According to Khomas Regional Inspector Catharine Vries, the ministry is faced with numerous challenges and as such, she cannot overemphasize the importance of the involvement of friends in education to create a prosperous Namibian society.

“The donation will have long-term social benefits in that educated children will contribute to the country’s intellectual capital to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities, which in turn will boost the economy.”

