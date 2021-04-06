Picasso on sale in Namibia

06 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Swakopmund • Erwin Leuschner
A painting by the world-famous artist Pablo Picasso was offered for sale at an auction in Namibia for a record starting price of N$418 million. No bid was entered though.
The painting, the Femme assise au chapeau de paille, is currently kept in a safe in Europe.
The Swakopmund auction house Bay Auctioneers, which also has a branch in Walvis Bay, over the weekend offered its most expensive item to yet - this painting by Pablo Picasso. The online auction started on 31 March and lasted until 5 April.
“No, it wasn't an April Fool's joke,” said auctioneer Quintin Jonck after several people asked him about it.
According to him, a South African agency has the right to sell the painting and put it on the market. The agency, which deals in antiquities, has in the past bought items from his auction house, as he regularly auctions gold coins and more. “The authenticity of the painting was proven with documentation, which is why I thought: ‘Why not?’ It is a showcase item,” he said. The painting’s owner is unknown.
According to Jonck, the agency determined the reserve price of U$32 million – around N$480 million in Namibia. He set the input price at N$418 million. He is not surprised that no bid was entered; but “there were a few interested people though. One person intends to travel to Europe to see the painting in person,” Jonck said.
the Femme assise au chapeau de paille is described as one of the most attractive and alluring of Picasso's many portraits of Marie-Thérèse Walter – one of his mistresses. It is one of three portraits he painted of her in July 1938. All three remained in his private collection until the early 1960s. It was painted using oil on canvas and measures 65 cm by 54 cm. Femme assise au chapeau de paille last changed hands in February 2004 at a Sotheby’s auction in London for around US$4.5 million (about N$65 million).
“We often sell items post-auction if it did not sell immediately,” Jonck continued. In the case of the painting, interested parties can continue to make an offer, which he in turn passes on to the agency, which in turn is presented it to the current owner. “Who knows, maybe we’ll sell the piece in the next few days,” he said.
The auction of a Picasso painting at a Swakopmund auction house has raised questions from die-hard artists though.
“Why the painting is not sold at a renowned art auction house such as Sotheby’s is quite strange,” said Martina von Wenzel from the Swakopmund Fine Art Gallery. She organises annual painting auctions and has customers all over the world. “If this piece was on auction in Europe, it would have reached real art collectors and the right audience. I think there was a lot of wishful thinking about the price,” she said. Art experts usually estimate the value of a painting by researching references and applying years of experience. “To raise a fantasy price is unusual, especially with such high quality paintings,” she continued.
The most expensive Picasso painting yet, is Les femmes d’Alger. It was sold at an auction in May 2015 for a whopping U$179.4 million (about N$2.6 billion).

Similar News

 

Chill with Windhoek Express

6 days ago - 01 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Old copyright act to be history soon

1 week ago - 29 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) is in the process of reviewing Namibia’s Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Protection Act of 1994.This revision affects musicians,...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 week ago - 25 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

TALA Namibia launches online festival

2 weeks ago - 23 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Mobile-based video streaming platform TALA Namibia is launching an online festival, delivered by a group of local producers and filmmakers in partnership with the Namibian...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 weeks ago - 18 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Museum of local music sees light of day

3 weeks ago - 15 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Museums Association of Namibia (MAN), the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Namibia and the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC) invites...

Chill with Windhoek Express

3 weeks ago - 11 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 month - 04 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Experience Figaro – online!

1 month - 03 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

After concluding The Voice Masterclasses classical music development workshop, in collaboration with Bank Windhoek, the Namibia Music Ensemble hosted and recorded the well-known Marriage of...

Classical Music Festival – enjoy online!

1 month - 02 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Namibian National Symphony Orchestra (NNSO) hosts its Classical Music Festival – the first concert of the year – next Saturday (13 March), giving talented...

Latest News

Rent prices slip further

22 hours ago | Infrastructure

The FNB Residential Rental Index posted an annual contraction of 2.1% at the end of December 2020, from -0.8% recorded in December 2019. This brings...

Learning through sport

1 day - 06 April 2021 | Education

Today (6 April) is the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) and within the framework of the Integrated Physical Education and School...

How frequently to do home...

1 day - 06 April 2021 | Life Style

Real estate is one of the largest medium- to long-term investments many will make within their lifetime. As an appreciating asset, the value of one’s...

Picasso on sale in Namibia

1 day - 06 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Swakopmund • Erwin LeuschnerA painting by the world-famous artist Pablo Picasso was offered for sale at an auction in Namibia for a record starting price...

New policy for shebeens in...

1 day - 06 April 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] City of Windhoek (CoW) has recommended that the University of Namibia and the Namibia University of Science and Technology be approached to conduct research...

Thirteen farmers alloted to six...

1 day - 05 April 2021 | Agriculture

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform (MAWLR) last week over 13 allotment letters to 13 resettled farmers on six farms located in the...

Eagles off to a good...

1 day - 05 April 2021 | Sports

The Eagles’ national senior cricket team won its first match of the 2021 Castle Lite Series against Uganda’s Cranes by seven wickets in the capital...

Children meet Frieda and the...

2 days ago - 05 April 2021 | Education

The United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) Windhoek is embarking on an outreach project for children across the capital that accessibly relays development issues, particularly the...

Pay with crypto here!

5 days ago - 01 April 2021 | Business

Furniture retailer Nictus announced that it would be accepting current mainstream digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash for furniture purchases at its...

Load More