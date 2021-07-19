Pierneef’s Namibian art up on auction

19 July 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Henk Pierneef is arguably the most beloved and iconic painter of the South African landscape. His deep affection for the soil, his keen sense of balanced design, and his flair for the dramatic and monumental make his pictures at once familiar and enthralling.
While depicting vast and breath-taking vistas, lonely farmhouses, architectonic cloudbursts, and moving bushveld silhouettes, he has always struck an emotional chord with fellow Southern Africans.
Strauss & Co is delighted to be offering over 60 lots of artworks in various media, including paintings, drawings and watercolours, as well as all the classic books about the artist, in a live virtual auction at the company’s Johannesburg offices. The sale will be livestreamed in real time through the Strauss & Co website to potential buyers, collectors and art afficionados bidding from the safety and comfort of their own homes, in Southern Africa and internationally.
While in Stellenbosch in 1921, Pierneef met Hans Aschenborn, the German-born painter. Aschenborn had settled in Namibia (then South West Africa) in 1909, and he encouraged Pierneef, whose work he greatly admired, to visit his adopted country and to paint it. Descriptions of the country, particularly by writers Toon van den Heever and P Bruchhausen, also piqued the artist’s interest.
Pierneef arrived in Namibia late in April 1923, staying initially with Toon van den Heever. He was immediately captivated by the endless horizons, the silence, the clarity and the colours of the landscape. He travelled the country extensively and produced enough pictures over an eight-week period to mount a sell-out exhibition in Windhoek that opened on 20 June 1923.
The majority of the pictures were small in scale – his travelling painter’s box could only accommodate small boards – and most are characterised by rich, dusky and dramatic pinks. Okahandja was a favourite subject for Pierneef. He depicted scenes in the area numerous times, perhaps most famously in one of his Johannesburg Railway Station panels, and in the related, landmark etching.
The artist’s Namibian pictures are shot through with an electric glow. He certainly delighted in the shifting colours and patterns over the landscape as the sun arced through a clear, vast sky. “It is a beautiful country,” said Pierneef, “the desert, the drought, the peculiar translucent quality of the light.”
The surfaces he painted were expressive and often calligraphic, a trait he shared with Adolph Jentsch – another painter synonymous with the country – who arrived there in 1938, fifteen years after Pierneef’s first visit.
The artist returned to Namibia in 1924 and spent time in Usakos. In that September and October, he produced an impressive group of vibrant drawings and watercolours that show the artist’s close observation of nature, as well as his preference for bold compositions.
The live virtual auction starts at 18:00 on Monday, 26 July.

