Pink: the newest flour
11 December 2020 | Business
Bokomo recently launched its newest self-raising wheat flour in pink flair.
“Yes, this year was taxing but we continued with our projects and we realised that if we can’t fly
someone in from Cape Town to assist, we have to sort out the problem ourselves,” said Bokomo’s
chief executive, Hubertus Hann.
During lockdown, the team continued to work and focus on projects set out for 2020 and came out
stronger than before. “We ran many new projects this year, including commissioning a N$60 million
new maize meal, as well as new packing lines,” he said at the launch of the self-raising wheat flour.
During this year, as unprecedented as it was, Hann said he held on to the words of Winston
Churchill: “‘Never miss the opportunity of a crisis’. We thought we couldn’t do it and although we
changed some things, in the end, we did it anyway.”
For the team at Bokomo, this year has taught them that they will reap the fruits of their hard work
and if you put your mind to it, it can be done.
Look out for the pretty as a flower, pink packaging in retail stores across the country