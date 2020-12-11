Pink: the newest flour

11 December 2020 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected]
Bokomo recently launched its newest self-raising wheat flour in pink flair.
“Yes, this year was taxing but we continued with our projects and we realised that if we can’t fly
someone in from Cape Town to assist, we have to sort out the problem ourselves,” said Bokomo’s
chief executive, Hubertus Hann.
During lockdown, the team continued to work and focus on projects set out for 2020 and came out
stronger than before. “We ran many new projects this year, including commissioning a N$60 million
new maize meal, as well as new packing lines,” he said at the launch of the self-raising wheat flour.
During this year, as unprecedented as it was, Hann said he held on to the words of Winston
Churchill: “‘Never miss the opportunity of a crisis’. We thought we couldn’t do it and although we
changed some things, in the end, we did it anyway.”
For the team at Bokomo, this year has taught them that they will reap the fruits of their hard work
and if you put your mind to it, it can be done.
Look out for the pretty as a flower, pink packaging in retail stores across the country

Similar News

 

Spice for life

22 hours ago | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] a passion for spice, this entrepreneur is setting the scene as the only Namibian company that can manufacture and distribute spices in...

Support for fledgling entrepreneurs

3 days ago - 08 December 2020 | Business

Thirty-twee fledgling and aspiring entrepreneurs received N$2.5 million worth of grant funding on Tuesday.The funding comes from the recently launched Sustainable Development Goals Impact Facility...

Mentorship programme celebrates successes

1 week ago - 02 December 2020 | Business

The Katuka Mentorship Programme recently acknowledged 31 mentors and mentees who completed this year’s intake while introducing 48 participants as candidates for 2021.According to Bank...

Pitching for Recovery

1 week ago - 02 December 2020 | Business

The Pitch for Business Recovery Scheme which lends support to mitigate the negative impacts of Covid-19 on the Namibian economy in cooperation with the ministries...

Centenary for Old Mutual in Namibia

1 week ago - 30 November 2020 | Business

Old Mutual commemorated a full centenary of doing business in the Land of the Brave in November.The celebration was hosted as a virtual event on...

Plaaslik, op jou vingerpunte

2 weeks ago - 23 November 2020 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] The Local is alles presies net dit – plaaslik. En as jy ’n ondersteuner is van plaaslike produkte engoedere, gaan hierdie aanlynwinkel...

Academy for women entrepreneurs launched

3 weeks ago - 20 November 2020 | Business

US Ambassador Lisa Johnson officially launched the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) program in Namibia on Thursday.The program was established in 2019 and provides women...

Selling proudly Namibian cosmetics around the globe

3 weeks ago - 16 November 2020 | Business

The Namibia Network of the Cosmetics industry (NANCi), with the support of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ) Promotion of Business Advisory and...

Keeping busy hands clean

1 month - 12 November 2020 | Business

BEE Energy Efficient took hands with Namibian Tourism Expo (NTE) last week, having sponsored hand sanitiser stations at the event and being sourced to supply...

The robot-powered microbrewery of the future

1 month - 10 November 2020 | Business

The DIY approach of the microbrewery industry can be complemented by the use of robotics, says Yaskawa Southern Africa’s System Solutions Engineer, Riccardo Ferrari.“We’ve seen...

Latest News

Santa stops at the SPCA

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] the year quickly coming to an end, there are still some four legged friends who are in urgentneed of your help.Some 300...

Namibian researcher survives lion attack

22 hours ago | Accidents

Windhoek • [email protected] Botswana Wild Bird Trust (BWBT) researcher carrying out fieldwork as part of an ongoing biodiversity research and monitoring programme in Botswana's Okavango...

Here’s how to harvest your...

22 hours ago | Education

The Namibian Organic Association (NOA) presents their first 2-day bee-keeping course, led by experienced lecturer Dr Ortwin Aschenborn of Unam, on 19 and 20 December...

Pink: the newest flour

22 hours ago | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] recently launched its newest self-raising wheat flour in pink flair.“Yes, this year was taxing but we continued with our projects and we...

Nuwe baadjie vir geliefde DHF...

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Met Herverbeel pak Die Heuwels Fantasties (DHF) nuwe verwerkings en akoestiese weergawes van hul treffers, sowel as unieke samewerkings met verskeie kunstenaars aan.Die idee was...

Spice for life

22 hours ago | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] a passion for spice, this entrepreneur is setting the scene as the only Namibian company that can manufacture and distribute spices in...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 11 December 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Christmas Magic at the Gallery – Decor & Antiques, hosted by the Swakopmund Arts Association at the Woermannhaus Gallery until 17 January. Opening...

Breaking joins the Olympics

2 days ago - 09 December 2020 | Sports

“We are very excited that the International Olympic Committee has confirmed that Breaking has been added to the sports programme for the 2024 Paris Olympic...

App helps detect veld fires

2 days ago - 09 December 2020 | Social Issues

The Namibian Institute of Science and Technology (NUST) Faculty of Computing and Informatics (FCI) joined hands with the University of Fort Hare, South Africa, in...

Load More